Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Shane Peterson remained in the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup Monday, patrolling center field for the fourth consecutive game.

Peterson, 27, had only played the position sparingly in the minor leagues and hadn’t at all this season with Triple-A Colorado Springs. But he’d been swinging the bat well since being called up to Milwaukee on June 3, so when Carlos Gomez was traded to the Astros last Thursday and Gerardo Parra was moved to Baltimore, Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided to give Peterson a chance.

“I thought he had a good series,” Counsell said. “It was a pretty normal series. Nothing crazy happened. There’s going to be challenging plays out there that will happen. But I think he’s done a nice job, and I think he’s had really good at-bats. That’s a part of it, too.”

Peterson served mainly as a pinch-hitter after joining the Brewers and shined in the role, going 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles and three RBIs.

Milwaukee recalled outfielder Logan Schafer when Gomez and Parra were traded, but he has yet to get a start.

”Logan will be in there,“ Counsell said. ”I don’t know when, but he’ll be in there. Every day we make an evaluation for the next day and we just put out the lineup that we think will help us win.

“Logan will be involved, for sure. He had a big at-bat yesterday that he did a nice job on.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-62

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 4-10, 4.13 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 8-9, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse will remain in the Brewers’ starting rotation for at least one more start, despite his abysmal 2015 season (5-13, 6.31 ERA). Manager Craig Counsell suggested Sunday, after Lohse was tagged for four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday, that Lohse’s status could be in question but said there was no change 24 hour later. “Kyle’s still in the rotation,” Counsell said. “Kyle’s in the rotation right now. Kyle’s pitching Friday night as of now.”

--OF Shane Peterson made his fourth consecutive start in center field Monday and he remains in that spot for the near future, despite having not played the position since the minor leagues. Peterson singled and walked twice Monday in Milwaukee’s 13-5 loss to San Diego.

--RHP Wily Peralta battled with command in his second start since coming off the disabled list and couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning Monday in a 13-5 loss to the Padres. Peralta has made six of his 11 starts at Miller Park this season, where he’s 1-3 with a 4.82 ERA compared to 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA on the road.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson will try and snap Milwaukee’s five-game losing streak Tuesday when he faces the Padres at Miller Park. Nelson has spun three consecutive quality starts and threw seven scoreless innings his last time out, only to see the bullpen blow a late lead. In his last seven starts, Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What’s frustrating is especially in the first inning, I was all right. I just gave up a homer and felt fine. I was locating pretty good. After that, the third hitter in the second inning, things got away. This happened. There’s nothing you can do about it. You just have to move forward and in my next start, have a good one.” -- Brewers RHP Wily Peralta, who couldn’t make it out of the fourth inning Monday in a 13-5 loss to the Padres.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Peterson

CF Logan Schafer

RF Ryan Braun

OF Khris Davis