Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

Brewers’ Nelson shining through bleak season

MILWAUKEE -- It’s been a few weeks now since Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson was tagged for 11 hits over five innings in a 3-2 loss at Kansas City.

Ever since then, though, Nelson has been as close to dominant as a young pitcher can get.

He came into his start Tuesday at Miller Park riding high; 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his seven previous starts, holding batters to a .204 average during that stretch.

He hadn’t allowed a run in 14 innings when he stepped to the mound and kept all of those streaks going by allowing just an unearned run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings as the Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory.

“I think we have to get past saying it is just a mini run,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s having a good season. He just continues to take the next step when he goes out there. He’s making pitches. He fell behind in the count at times tonight but was able to get right back into counts. He’s been able to use all three pitches effectively. It is three good pitches.”

Counsell was most impressed by Nelson’s ability to go back out for the seventh inning for a fifth consecutive start. He retired the first two batters that inning before walking catcher Derek Norris, which brought his day to an end.

“I liked how when we sent him out for the seventh inning he got the first two guys out,” Counsell said. “We’ve had a couple of experiences now going out for the seventh. You like to be able to feel like you can send him out there for that next inning when his pitches are a little up there. The unearned run -- errors are going to happen. You have to come back and still make pitches. I like the seventh inning when he went out and got those two guys. I thought that was big.”

The victory Tuesday brought Nelson’s record back to .500 (9-9) and dropped his ERA to 3.57.

“It’s really nice to throw a run together,” Nelson said. “It’s good for your mentality, too, not having all the ups and downs like a rollercoaster ride. It’s to just kind of stay on an even plane, and consistency gives everybody confidence.”

Along with right-handers Wily Peralta and Taylor Jungmann, Nelson is one of three home-grown pitchers currently in the Brewers rotation.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-9, 4.44 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 5-3, 2.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed just one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings of work Tuesday and has now gone 20 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run to score. Nelson gave up three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four as Milwaukee beat the Padres, 4-1. He improved to 9-9 on the season with a 3.57 ERA and over his last eight starts, is 6-1 with a 1.88 ERA.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The Brewers claimed Guilmet off waivers from the Dodgers on July 31. Since then, he’d appeared in two games and allowed six runs in four innings of work.

--RHP Tyler Cravy will return to the Brewers on Wednesday when they recall him from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Cravy appeared in three games this season with Milwaukee, including a pair of starts, and is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA. In 17 minor league games this season, all starts, Cravy is 7-7 with a 3.60 ERA.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season. He hasn’t blown a save in 2015 and has successfully converted 29 consecutive save opportunities dating back to Aug. 27 of last season. His streak is the second-longest active streak in MLB.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I actually felt like today the command wasn’t as good as it has been. I fell behind a lot of guys, but we had pretty solid defense all around and that helped me out a lot.” -- Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson, who allowed just one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings of work in a win over the Padres on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a minor league rehab assignment with Milwaukee’s Rookie League affiliate Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shane Peterson

CF Logan Schafer

RF Ryan Braun

OF Khris Davis