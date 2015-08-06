Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Cravy’s return to Miller Park on Wednesday raised an eyebrow, considering the right-hander’s last start for Triple-A Colorado Springs came on Sunday.

That would put his next scheduled start at Friday, which just so happens to coincide with the next start for Milwaukee Brewers veteran right-hander Kyle Lohse, who has been awful from the get-go this season.

However, manager Craig Counsell diffused any notions of a change right away.

“He’s going to be available in the bullpen,” Counsell said of Cravy. “He pitched Sunday; he’s going to be in the bullpen.”

So that’s that.

Cravy, recalled late Tuesday night, is back with the Brewers for a third time this season. He was first summoned June 1, when the Brewers needed a spot starter after a 17-inning marathon the day before.

He was fantastic against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, allowing only a run on four hits over seven innings in a 1-0 loss.

Milwaukee returned Cravy to the minors the next day, then tapped him again in mid-July when right-hander Matt Garza was placed on the disabled list just before the All-Star break.

Cravy made one relief appearance, then made his second career start four days later, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings at Atlanta.

In all, Cravy is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA, respectable numbers for a pitcher who was struggling in the thin air of Colorado Springs when he got his first major league assignment.

“The environment in Colorado Springs is difficult to evaluate,” Counsell said. “I think everybody that starts there, they’re going to have some starts that aren’t pretty from a linescore perspective.”

Cravy had some success there since. He returned to Milwaukee with a 7-7 record and 3.96 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts.

He is not the only one showing signs of being a different pitcher after escaping Colorado Springs: Right-hander Taylor Jungmann was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) when he was called up June 9. Since then, he is 6-3 with a sparkling 2.26 ERA for Milwaukee.

“What you try to share with pitchers is that it’s a different evaluation,” Counsell said. “I do think it’s a mental challenge to pitch there, there’s no question. When you have another challenge in front of you like that and when you’re put in a difficult environment ... the big leagues are hard, too. It’s a good challenge for them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 5-7, 4.75 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 5-12, 5.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday, holding the Padres to two runs on six hits while striking out a career-best eight over seven innings. Jungian was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 outings for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up June 9, but he has been very good for Milwaukee, going 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in his past eight starts, going 4-2 with a 1.84 ERA during that stretch.

--RF Ryan Braun, who doubled and scored Wednesday, has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games. Braun has a double in each of his past four games and has scored in his past six.

--CF Shane Peterson continues to perform well after taking over in center following the trade of Carlos Gomez to Houston. Peterson tripled and drove in a pair of runs Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to four games. He has started six in a row since Gomez was dealt and has at least one hit in five of those contests. Peterson is batting .327 at home this season.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez faced just one batter Wednesday, but he struck out Padres C Derek Norris to lock down his 25th save in as many chances this season. Rodriguez has converted 30 consecutive save opportunities overall, the second-longest active streak in the major leagues. His last blown save came Aug. 27, 2014, in San Diego.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good (after the first inning). He got it going after that. That curveball, especially after the first, was a real weapon.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Taylor Jungmann, who led the Brewers to an 8-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer