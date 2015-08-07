Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Kyle Lohse’s time in the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation -- and, possibly with the team itself -- has come to an end.

Manager Craig Counsell announced Thursday that right-hander Tyler Cravy, recalled a day earlier from Triple-A Colorado Springs, would start Friday in place of Lohse, who will move to the bullpen.

“Kyle was a real pro about it and that’s what you expect,” Counsell said. “Despite his struggle he’s been a very positive influence on all of our pitchers and in the clubhouse in general. I have a tremendous amount of respect for what Kyle has done as a major league player and for what he’s done as a Brewer. You don’t want it to happen like this but it was the time, we think, that it had to be done.”

Signed to a three-year, $33 million deal at the very end of spring training in 2013, Lohse went 24-19 with a 3.45 ERA in his first two seasons in Milwaukee but he was shelled on Opening Day this year, giving up eight runs in 3 1/3 innings of a 10-0 drubbing, and has never recovered; he’s 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA.

“I wasn’t getting the results we needed and they need to look at some young guys,” Lohse said. “I understand that, too. I‘m going to keep doing the things I do but I‘m definitely looking foward to not having to go out there and look at a 6.00 ERA every time I take the mound. That’s not the type of pitcher I still am. I can still get the job done. For whatever reason, it has not gone the way I wanted it to.”

Cravy is back with Milwaukee for the third time this season. He opened eyes with a run over seven innings in his major league debut at St. Louis, but gave up four over six a month later in a start against the Braves.

In all, Cravy is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in three appearances after going 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Colorado Springs.

“He had a very good start against St. Louis and a so-so start his next time out,” Counsell said. “To me, it warrants another chance. And he’s performed at triple-A as well as anyone there. He’s a player that you want to see more of at this level.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-6, 2.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Lohse will pitch in the bullpen for the foreseeable future after never quite getting on track this season. Lohse made 22 starts for Milwaukee in 2015 and was 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA. Signed to a three-year, $33 million contract late in spring training 2013, Lohse went 24-19 with a 3.45 ERA during his first two seasons in Milwaukee.

--RHP Tyler Cravy will start Friday, in place of RHP Kyle Lohse who was moved to the bullpen. It will be Cravy’s third start this season. He opened eyes with a run over seven innings in his major league debut at St. Louis, but gave up four over six a month later in a start against the Braves. Including a relief appearance, Cravy is 0-2 with a 3.60 for the Brewers this season. He went 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--LF Khris Davis recorded his second multi-home run game of the season and third of his career Thursday, slugging a pair of three-run homers in the Brewers’ 10-1 victory over San Diego. Inconsistency and a knee injury led to Davis being replaced in the lineup by OF Gerardo Parra, but when Parra got hot enough to be dealt at the trade deadline, Davis returned to every day action and is 8-for-29 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games.

--RHP Matt Garza appears to be returning to form after holding the Padres to a run on two hits over seven innings Thursday. Garza was 4-10 with a 5.55 ERA when he went on the DL with shoulder fatigue just before the All-Star break. Since then, though, he’s not allowed more than three runs in a start. For the season, the 31-year-old is 6-12 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t feel right the first couple of months and pitched through it. I finally feel healthy. Everything has been progression. I‘m hitting my spots when I need to. I don’t have to rely on luck. It’s a relaxing feeling. I feel comfortable again.” -- Brewers RHP Matt Garza, after a win over the Padres on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Hector Gomez

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer