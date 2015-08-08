Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- By trading Aramis Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23, the Milwaukee Brewers opened the starting job at third base up for audition.

However, it doesn’t appear as if Jason Rogers is on the list of candidates.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he plans on using Rogers, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, primarily as a right-handed bat off the bench. If Rogers starts, it will be to spell Adam Lind at first base.

“I think we explored third base,” Counsell said. “To me, I don’t think he’s the answer as an everyday third baseman defensively.”

Finding a permanent defensive position has been a struggle for Rogers, Milwaukee’s minor league player of the year in 2013.

Rogers spent the first four years his professional career as a first baseman with a few games at the corner outfield spots mixed in. He had just one professional start at third base under his belt when the Brewers moved him to the hot corner in 2014.

The 27-year-old has committed 23 errors in 129 games at third base in the minor leagues and made two throwing errors in his lone big-league start at third base.

“I just have to get more comfortable with it,” Rogers said. “Just more practice, more repetition and more game time. That will help me out.”

Rogers hit .236 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 51 games during his first stint with the Brewers this season. Sent down to Colorado Springs on July 3, Rogers batted .344 with eight home runs in 33 games with the Sky Sox.

To make room for Rogers, the Brewers removed infielder Hector Gomez from the 40-man roster by sending him outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Because he has already been outrighted once in his career, Gomez may refuse the assignment and become a free agent.

Gomez began the season as Milwaukee’s primary backup at shortstop, third base and second base. Playing time became scarce after the Brewers claimed infielder Hernan Perez off waivers from Detroit in early June.

“Hector was just not playing that much,” Counsell said. “I think Hector had a real good start to the season. The way things started going, there just wasn’t playing time for him. I think he got a little rusty.”

The 27-year-old was hitting just .181 with a home run and seven RBIs in 66 games and was hitless in his last 17 at-bats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-4, 1.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-6, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jason Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Rogers hit .236 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 51 games during his first stint with the Brewers this season. Sent down to Colorado Springs on July 3, Rogers batted .344 with eight home runs in 33 games with the Sky Sox.

--INF Hector Gomez was removed from the 40-man roster and sent outright to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. The utility man had received just 20 plate appearances over Milwaukee’s last 45 games. Gomez was hitting just .181 and was hitless in his last 17 at-bats.

--RHP Kyle Lohse worked two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance since Sept. 8, 2009. The veteran was scheduled to start Friday but was removed from the starting rotation in favor of RHP Tyler Cravy after posting a 6.31 ERA in 22 starts.

--OF Shane Peterson went 3-for-4 on Friday and has now hit safely in six straight games and in seven of his last eight games. It was Peterson’s sixth multi-hit game of the season and his second within his last four games. Peterson is hitting .423 (11-for-26) in eight games since taking over in center field after Carlos Gomez was traded to Houston on July 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was really good the first four innings. There were just some pitches in the middle of the plate and they took good swings on them.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Tyler Cravy after a loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer