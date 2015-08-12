Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell already has a job and isn’t interested in a new one anytime soon.

Tuesday’s announcement that Brewers general manager Doug Melvin, 63, will leave after 13 years prompted a question whether Counsell would like to move back into the front office as Milwaukee rebuilds.

”I‘m not surprised,“ said Counsell prior to Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. ”Working with Doug for the past three years I thought it was nearing kind of the end.

“I really enjoy what I‘m doing, I‘m not a candidate.”

Counsell is still relatively new in his current position. He served as Brewers special assistant to the general manager when he shifted to on-field responsibilities after Melvin fired manager Ron Roenicke on May 4.

Counsell, who had no previous coaching or managerial experience, is signed to a three-year contract through 2017. Milwaukee is 48-66, including Counsell’s 41-48 mark.

The Brewers announced Melvin’s plans to leave the team earlier in the day. He’ll oversee baseball operations before transitioning into an advisory role. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has reportedly hired an executive search firm to find a new general manager.

Counsell, 44, had a 15-year major league career, playing with four different teams including the Brewers. He had a .255 career batting average and won World Series championships with Florida (1997) and Arizona (2001).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-12, 4.95 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 6-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann (6-4) struggled through a career-low 2 2/3 inning outing on Tuesday, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits while walking five and striking out three. “I really have to make pitches and I didn’t put myself in too many situations to make pitches,” Jungmann said. “You can’t make pitches on 2-0 counts, 3-0 counts. ... I backed myself into corner in a lot of those situations.”

--1B Adam Lind went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs. The home run was his 17th of the seasons -- a two-run shot to right in the sixth. It was his 17th multi-RBI game of the season.

--OF Ryan Braun did not start but appeared as a seventh inning pinch hitter and flied out. His next home run will be the 250th of his career, one behind all-time franchise leader Robin Yount.

--RHP Matt Garza (6-12, 4.95 ERA) makes his 22nd appearance, 21st start of the season and third against the Cubs. He worked seven innings and gave up just now run on two hits in the Brewers 10-1 victory over San Diego last Thursday. Garza was on the 15-day disabled list between July 6-20 with right shoulder tendinitis. He’s 2-2 since coming off the disabled list and is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he struggled, he got behind quite a few hitters tonight.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Taylor Jungmann after a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer