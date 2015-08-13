Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-handed closer Francisco Rodriguez remains the indispensable man in clutch situations this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.

He’s converted 31 consecutive save opportunities -- including all 26 this year -- and still owns the second-longest active save streak in the big leagues.

Pittsburgh’s Mark Melancon is tops with 33 in a row.

“I think the best thing is he’s got a true feel for baseball,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell prior to Wednesday’s middle match in a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “He’s able to put himself in these kind of pressure-cooker spots but his heartbeat doesn’t go anywhere.”

The 33-year-old Rodriguez (0-2 with a 1.37 ERA) is a veteran of four major league teams, including portions of five over two stints with Milwaukee.

”He just really reads the game out there I think better than most guys,“ Counsell said. ”He reads a hitter’s swing, just the situation, he reads the heartbeat of a hitter almost to determine what pitch to throw.

“That cat-and-mouse game between pitcher and hitter, I‘m not sure that I’ve seen anybody better at it.”

He pitched last Sunday against St. Louis and tossed a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 26th save. He’s unsecured on in 25 of 40 appearances this season, with 45 strikeouts in just 39 1/3 innings.

Rodriguez’s last blown save came on Aug. 27, 2014 at San Diego.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-3, 5.40 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 7-8, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Garza was dealt a no-decision despite a solid effort on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on just three hits while walking two and striking out four in seven full innings of work. He has a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts. “I‘m finally healthy,” Garza said. “First three months, I was fighting pain. I‘m finally healthy and I‘m doing what I should have been doing. ... I‘m happy where I‘m at but there’s still stuff to do.”

--OF Ryan Braun clubbed a first-inning home run for the 250th of his career to move to within one of matching Robin Yount (251) for the most in Brewers history. The homer was his 20th of the season as Braun maintained his team lead. He went 3-for-4 on the night. “I‘m headed in the right direction,” Braun said. “But right now we focus on us, focus on what we’re trying to do as a team.”

--CF Shane Peterson went 1-for-5 but his .341 batting average in 36 night games this season is 114 points above his .227 mark during the day. Overall, he’s batting .302 through 54 games.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 and snapped a 17 at-bat hitless skid with a single to right in the sixth inning. He’s 2-for-20 against the Cubs this season and is batting .238 in 72 games win four home runs and 25 RBIs.

--RHP Tyler Cravy (0-3, 5.40 ERA) makes his fifth appearance and fourth start for the Brewers and first appearance against the Cubs on Thursday. He started last Friday at St. Louis and suffered a 6-0 loss after working 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four. He made his major league debut on June 2 against the Cardinals, taking a 1-0 loss in a seven-inning effort.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, it’s special. I‘m headed in the right direction. But right now we focus on us, focus on what we’re trying to do as a team, and it’s hard to enjoy any type of individual success when things are going the way they are as a team.” -- OF Ryan Braun, after hitting the 250th homer of his career to move to within one of matching Robin Yount (251) for the most in Brewers history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer