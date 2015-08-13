Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
CHICAGO -- Right-handed closer Francisco Rodriguez remains the indispensable man in clutch situations this season for the Milwaukee Brewers.
He’s converted 31 consecutive save opportunities -- including all 26 this year -- and still owns the second-longest active save streak in the big leagues.
Pittsburgh’s Mark Melancon is tops with 33 in a row.
“I think the best thing is he’s got a true feel for baseball,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell prior to Wednesday’s middle match in a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “He’s able to put himself in these kind of pressure-cooker spots but his heartbeat doesn’t go anywhere.”
The 33-year-old Rodriguez (0-2 with a 1.37 ERA) is a veteran of four major league teams, including portions of five over two stints with Milwaukee.
”He just really reads the game out there I think better than most guys,“ Counsell said. ”He reads a hitter’s swing, just the situation, he reads the heartbeat of a hitter almost to determine what pitch to throw.
“That cat-and-mouse game between pitcher and hitter, I‘m not sure that I’ve seen anybody better at it.”
He pitched last Sunday against St. Louis and tossed a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 26th save. He’s unsecured on in 25 of 40 appearances this season, with 45 strikeouts in just 39 1/3 innings.
Rodriguez’s last blown save came on Aug. 27, 2014 at San Diego.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-3, 5.40 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 7-8, 3.22 ERA)
--RHP Matt Garza was dealt a no-decision despite a solid effort on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on just three hits while walking two and striking out four in seven full innings of work. He has a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts. “I‘m finally healthy,” Garza said. “First three months, I was fighting pain. I‘m finally healthy and I‘m doing what I should have been doing. ... I‘m happy where I‘m at but there’s still stuff to do.”
--OF Ryan Braun clubbed a first-inning home run for the 250th of his career to move to within one of matching Robin Yount (251) for the most in Brewers history. The homer was his 20th of the season as Braun maintained his team lead. He went 3-for-4 on the night. “I‘m headed in the right direction,” Braun said. “But right now we focus on us, focus on what we’re trying to do as a team.”
--CF Shane Peterson went 1-for-5 but his .341 batting average in 36 night games this season is 114 points above his .227 mark during the day. Overall, he’s batting .302 through 54 games.
--C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 and snapped a 17 at-bat hitless skid with a single to right in the sixth inning. He’s 2-for-20 against the Cubs this season and is batting .238 in 72 games win four home runs and 25 RBIs.
--RHP Tyler Cravy (0-3, 5.40 ERA) makes his fifth appearance and fourth start for the Brewers and first appearance against the Cubs on Thursday. He started last Friday at St. Louis and suffered a 6-0 loss after working 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four. He made his major league debut on June 2 against the Cardinals, taking a 1-0 loss in a seven-inning effort.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, it’s special. I‘m headed in the right direction. But right now we focus on us, focus on what we’re trying to do as a team, and it’s hard to enjoy any type of individual success when things are going the way they are as a team.” -- OF Ryan Braun, after hitting the 250th homer of his career to move to within one of matching Robin Yount (251) for the most in Brewers history.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.
RHP Jimmy Nelson
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Tyler Cravy
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
RHP Michael Blazek
LHP Neal Cotts
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Kyle Lohse
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Jason Rogers
INF/OF Elian Herrera
LF Khris Davis
CF Shane Peterson
RF Ryan Braun
OF Logan Schafer