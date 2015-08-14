Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ryan Braun still gets loud boos when he comes to bat at Wrigley Field, but he’s letting performances serve as a reply.

The Milwaukee Brewers right fielder went 3-for-4 on Wednesday, including his 20th home run of the season.

He went 3-for-4 again Thursday for his eighth three-hit game of the year. Braun also stole two bases for the first time since July 4 in Cincinnati.

The solo home run to left field off Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel was also the 250th of Braun’s career and left him one away from matching Robin Yount for most in franchise history.

”Obviously, it’s special,“ Braun said. ”I‘m headed in the right direction. ... But it’s hard to enjoy any type of individual success when things are going the way they are as a team.

“Obviously, home runs are nice. It’s challenging for us to score runs right now. But other than that, I never reflect on anything like that during the year.”

Fan reaction to Braun has included catcalls about his admitted use of performance enhancing drugs.

Braun was suspended without for the final 65 games of the 2013 season for use of PEDs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 3-3, 4.06 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-7, 4.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (0-4) gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings as Milwaukee (48-68) dropped its third straight and fifth in the last six games. “He’s getting outs, but he struggled the last two times,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “It’s kind of been that third time through (the order) that feels like it shifted a little bit with the hitters taking better swings against him.”

--RF Ryan Braun went 3-for-4 for the second straight game and also stole two bases. The three-hit day was his eighth of the season. On Wednesday, Braun clubbed his 20th homer of the season and 250th of his career, one way from matching Robin Yount for most in Brewers history.

--SS Jean Segura was 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base and has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. The extra base hit snapped a 61-game streak without a double and was his first extra-base hit since homering on July 21 against Cleveland.

--2B Elian Herrera was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run. It was the fourth time in his career he’s had a pair of doubles in a game, last coming on May 16, 2014 at Wrigley Field. Herrera is batting .235 through 51 games.

--RHP Wily Peralta (2-7, 4.48 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season and first against the Phillies in the series opener on Friday at Miller Park. Peralta started last Saturday against St. Louis and took the loss in a 3-0 Brewers setback. He was on disabled list between May 25-July 27 with a strained left oblique. Peralta has made seven quality starts this season and is 1-2 with an 8.82 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s getting outs, but he struggled the last two times. It’s kind of been that third time through (the order) that feels like it shifted a little bit with the hitters taking better swings against him.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Tyler Cravy after a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

RHP Michael Blazek

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer