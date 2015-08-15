Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - Considering the last pitch he threw was hit for a walk-off home run, Michael Blazek understands rumors will fly as to how he suffered a fractured right hand.

Blazek was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies with a fracture at the bottom of the fourth metacarpal.

The right-hander last pitched Wednesday when he surrendered a walk-off home run to Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero in the 10th inning of Milwaukee’s 3-2 loss at Wrigley Field.

“I can see why people would assume (I hit something),” Blazek said. “For me, I threw two pitches in a game and I was more of in a shocked state that the game was already over and I didn’t really get to throw too much than upset. I understand that’s how it looks. People can speculate how they want.”

Blazek isn’t sure how he suffered the injury. He first felt pain in his right hand while playing long toss Thursday. He doesn’t feel pain in the hand while gripping a fastball but feels it when he attempts to put spin on the baseball.

”I noticed at about 100 feet, my hand started swelling up a little bit. I couldn’t put any pressure on the ball,“ Blazek said. ”I went out to about 200 feet, tried to throw through it, see if it would loosen up, but it kept getting tighter and more swollen. I came in to about 60 feet, tried to amp it up, but it got more painful. I shut it down and went to the trainers.

“I‘m still trying to figure out exactly what happened. I’d love to tell you guys exactly what I did to it, but as of right now I‘m still trying to figure that out.”

While Blazek hadn’t been given a timetable for return, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said it is “doubtful” that the right-hander would pitch again this season.

If Blazek is indeed out for the season, it would be a disappointing end to a promising first full season in the big leagues for the 26-year-old.

“He’s had a great season,” Counsell said. “It was his first full season in the big leagues. He’s been an important part of our bullpen and an important part of our team. I think in the first half of the season he carried a pretty heavy load. I don’t know exactly how many innings he had before the All-Star break, but I know he was among the innings leaders for a while in the National League. He was pitching a lot of quality innings.”

Blazek earned a spot in Milwaukee’s bullpen with an impressive showing in spring training. He carried over that success into the regular season where he went 5-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 45 relief appearances.

“I‘m going to do everything that I can to get back before the season is over, because I want to finish on a more positive note than this,” Blazek said. “The season has been good so far. They told me if it is the end of the season, don’t go into the winter thinking about this. You’ve had a great year.”

To replace Blazek on the 25-man roster, the Brewers recalled right-hander David Goforth from Triple-A Colorado Springs. In three previous stints with the Brewers this season, Goforth has a 4.15 ERA in 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-8, 5.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 9-9, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Blazek was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a fractured right hand, an injury that will likely end his season. Blazek isn’t sure how he suffered the injury. He first felt pain in his right hand while playing long toss Thursday. Blazek went 5-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 55 2/3 innings over 45 relief appearances in his first full season in the big leagues.

--RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday to replace RHP Michael Blazek, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured right hand. Goforth had a 2.68 ERA with four saves over 47 innings for the Sky Sox. In three previous stints with the Brewers this season, Goforth posted a 4.15 ERA in 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

--RHP Wily Peralta held the Philadelphia Phillies scoreless over seven innings Friday. The 26-year-old has a 1.93 ERA in two starts since being hit for six runs on eight hits by the San Diego Padres over 3 1/3 innings on Aug. 3.

--SS Jean Segura scored from second base on a sacrifice fly hit by C Jonathan Lucroy in the third inning Friday. Segura is the first player to score from second on a sacrifice fly this season and the first Brewers player to do so since Fernando Vina on Aug. 27, 1997.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he’s going to gain some confidence out of tonight. I thought he did well. He stayed in his delivery all night. It’s a nice step forward for him. I think when you have a season like he’s had, interrupted for so long, you’re always wanting to get back on track. Tonight helps him do that.”-- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on Wily Peralta, who pitched seven scoreless innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 13. Blazek is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer