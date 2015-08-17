Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez doesn’t throw as hard as he used to, but he is as effective as ever -- maybe even more effective. The closer is 29 for 29 this season on save opportunities and has converted 34 straight dating back to last season.
To make up for waning velocity -- he now tops out at maybe 92 mph -- he has developed a devastating change-up that often has batters hitting cue-shots off the end of the bat because they’re so far out in front of the pitches.
“He’s come up with different ways to get hitters out,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.
Command and that change-up have made Rodriguez even better than when he was throwing hard. Rodriguez used to be described as “20 minutes of terror,” for his saves that almost always included a couple of base-runners. Now he commonly is breezing through 1-2-3 innings, as he did again in Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
“It’s a good feeling, that’s for sure,” Counsell said. “You get a lead and Frankie’s in the game, and it’s been automatic. I don’t take for granted how good he’s been, but it’s the type of thing that gives the team a real comfortable feeling. It’s a real sense of security.”
Rodriguez recorded saves in all three of the weekend victories over Philadelphia. He came Sunday with two outs and the bases loaded in a 6-1 game and retired Cesar Hernandez on a fielder’s choice grounder to second.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino,1-1, 4.86 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-12, 4.82 ERA)
--RHP Taylor Jungmann is having big success on the mound (7-4, 2.20 ERA) and is having equal success in the batter’s box. He extended his hitting streak to five games on Sunday with a bunt single and is hitting .348 (8-for-23) for the season.
--RF Ryan Braun hit his 21st homer and second grand slam of the season on Sunday and now has 251 for his career. That ties him with Robin Yount for first on the Brewers’ all-time home run list.
--RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted saves in all three games of the sweep of Philadelphia. He is 29 for 29 on the season and has converted 34 straight. His last blown save came on Aug. 27, 2014, at San Diego. He also moved into a tie with Joe Nathan for seven in MLB history with 377 career saves.
--RHP Matt Garza goes into his start on Monday against Miami with quality starts in his previous three starts. He has a 2.70 ERA in that span (6 ER, 20 IP).
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely a special accomplishment and something to be proud of.” -- Brewers RF Ryan Braun, who now has 251 homers for his career after Sunday’s win vs. the Phillies. That ties him with Robin Yount for first on the Brewers’ all-time home run list.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 13. Blazek is unlikely to pitch again this season.
--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.
RHP Jimmy Nelson
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Tyler Cravy
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
LHP Neal Cotts
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Kyle Lohse
RHP David Goforth
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Jason Rogers
INF/OF Elian Herrera
LF Khris Davis
CF Shane Peterson
RF Ryan Braun
OF Logan Schafer