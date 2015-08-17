Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers right-hander Francisco Rodriguez doesn’t throw as hard as he used to, but he is as effective as ever -- maybe even more effective. The closer is 29 for 29 this season on save opportunities and has converted 34 straight dating back to last season.

To make up for waning velocity -- he now tops out at maybe 92 mph -- he has developed a devastating change-up that often has batters hitting cue-shots off the end of the bat because they’re so far out in front of the pitches.

“He’s come up with different ways to get hitters out,” said Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell.

Command and that change-up have made Rodriguez even better than when he was throwing hard. Rodriguez used to be described as “20 minutes of terror,” for his saves that almost always included a couple of base-runners. Now he commonly is breezing through 1-2-3 innings, as he did again in Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It’s a good feeling, that’s for sure,” Counsell said. “You get a lead and Frankie’s in the game, and it’s been automatic. I don’t take for granted how good he’s been, but it’s the type of thing that gives the team a real comfortable feeling. It’s a real sense of security.”

Rodriguez recorded saves in all three of the weekend victories over Philadelphia. He came Sunday with two outs and the bases loaded in a 6-1 game and retired Cesar Hernandez on a fielder’s choice grounder to second.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-68

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino,1-1, 4.86 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-12, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann is having big success on the mound (7-4, 2.20 ERA) and is having equal success in the batter’s box. He extended his hitting streak to five games on Sunday with a bunt single and is hitting .348 (8-for-23) for the season.

--RF Ryan Braun hit his 21st homer and second grand slam of the season on Sunday and now has 251 for his career. That ties him with Robin Yount for first on the Brewers’ all-time home run list.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez converted saves in all three games of the sweep of Philadelphia. He is 29 for 29 on the season and has converted 34 straight. His last blown save came on Aug. 27, 2014, at San Diego. He also moved into a tie with Joe Nathan for seven in MLB history with 377 career saves.

--RHP Matt Garza goes into his start on Monday against Miami with quality starts in his previous three starts. He has a 2.70 ERA in that span (6 ER, 20 IP).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely a special accomplishment and something to be proud of.” -- Brewers RF Ryan Braun, who now has 251 homers for his career after Sunday’s win vs. the Phillies. That ties him with Robin Yount for first on the Brewers’ all-time home run list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 13. Blazek is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer