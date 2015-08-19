Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Tyler Cravy gave the Milwaukee Brewers a much-needed jolt when he burst on the scene, holding the St. Louis Cardinals to a run over seven innings in a June 2 spot start.

Sent back to Triple-A Colorado Springs after that, Cravy made two more appearances with Milwaukee before getting brought back Aug. 7 to replace right-hander Kyle Lohse in the starting rotation.

Cravy, though, has never been able to recapture the spark he flashed in his major league debut. He couldn’t make it out of the third inning Tuesday night and in his last three starts, he’s been tagged for 18 earned runs on 27 hits and 10 walks over 18 innings of work.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Cravy said. “We’ve been watching a lot of video but really, it just comes down to execution. You’re out there giving everything that you can and it’s not enough, it gets pretty frustrating.”

With a number of off-days looming on the schedule, Cravy may have made his last start, at least for the time being.

“We’ve talked about some different scenarios we could use,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think we’ll finalize that tomorrow. There are a lot of off-days here and we have to use them to our advantage.”

Cravy had been effective in the hitter-friendly environment of Colorado Springs, where he went 7-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 17 starts and showed marked improvement after returning from his first big league assignment.

But the 26-year-old, Milwaukee’s 17th-round pick in the 2009 Draft, has not been able to get back to the form that made him dominant in his debut.

“That was a good start against the best team in baseball and on the road,” Counsell said. “Every start, there’s been an inning that he couldn’t get that last our or make that next pitch to limit damage. It’s a big part of it up here. Every inning is tough to get through and you have to limit damage at times. The one or two-run innings, those won’t hurt you but four- and five-run innings, those will cost you games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-10, 3.68 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 3-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy could be removed from the Brewers’ rotation after a third consecutive rough outing. Crazy couldn’t make it out of the third inning Tuesday after allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. Since replacing RHP Kyle Lohse in the rotation Aug. 7, Cravy has allowed 18 earned runs on 27 hits in 18 innings of work. Milwaukee has a number of off days coming up on the schedule, allowing manager Craig Counsell to adjust his starting assignments.

--LHP Will Smith threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday. He has not allowed a run in eight August outings, spanning 7 1/3 innings of work. Smith leads the Brewers with 57 appearances this season and is 6-2 with a 2.17 ERA. He’s struck out66 in 45 2/3 innings of work.

--RF Ryan Braun extended his hitting streak to three straight games with a first inning double Tuesday. Braun has at least one hit in five of his last seven contests and is batting .407 (11-for-27) with three runs, two home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. In 17 August games, Braun is 20-for-59 at the plate (.339).

--RHP David Goforth made his seventh relief appearance of the season Tuesday and allowed two runs on four hits over two innings of work. Goforth came into the game with two out and the bases loaded in the third and ended the inning. He has not allowed any of his seven inherited runners to score this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a good start against the best team in baseball and on the road. Every start, there’s been an inning that he couldn’t get that last our or make that next pitch to limit damage. It’s a big part of it up here. Every inning is tough to get through and you have to limit damage at times. The one or two-run innings, those won’t hurt you but four- and five-run innings, those will cost you games.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Tyler Cravy after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. Blazek is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Brandon Kintzler (left knee tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer