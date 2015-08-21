Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After another disastrous outing from rookie right-hander Tyler Cravy, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell suggested changes could be looming for his team’s rotation.

And Wednesday, those changes came to fruition, as Counsell announced that the team would move to a four-man rotation for the next few weeks, in large part because of a number of off-days coming up on the schedule.

“We are going to go to four guys with all the off days,” Counsell said before his team avoided a sweep with an 8-7 victory over the Marlins. “I figure through the road series in Cincinnati (Sept. 4-6), we will need a fifth starter there. With the amount of off days we have, guys are still going to have an extra day of rest during this stretch.”

Cravy was spectacular in his debut, allowing only a run over seven innings in a 1-0 loss at St. Louis. He was sent back down after the game, returned briefly in early July, then came back on Aug. 7 when right-hander was sent to the bullpen.

Since then, though, Cravy has been brutal; going 0-3 with a 10.50 ERA in three starts.

The story took a turn after Wednesday’s game, when the team announced Cravy would be placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.

“It just came up after last night’s game,” Counsell said. “He was just a little uncomfortable. We don’t think it’s serious, but serious enough where he’s going to miss (several weeks). He should pitch again this year, but he’s going to need to go on the DL.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 9-9, 3.61 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun became the Brewers’ all-time leader in home runs Wednesday, belting the 252nd of his career in the sixth inning off left-hander Chris Narverson. Braun has 22 homers for the season and he extended his hitting streak to four games. Over his last eight, he’s batting .387 (12-for-31) with five runs, three home runs and nine RBIs.

--LF Khris Davis recorded his fifth multi-homer game of his career Wednesday, belting two home runs in Milwaukee’s 8-7 victory over the Marlins. Davis has been having a good season at Miller Park, where he’s batting .293 (48-164) with 13 homers and 35 RBIs and has reached base in 13 consecutive games.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning but managed to prevent further damage and locked down his 30th save in as many chances this season. Rodriguez has has converted 35 in a row dating back to season and is now the current leader among active players with 378 for his career.

--RHP Tyler Cravy was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a right elbow impingement. Cravy had struggled since replacing Kyle Lohse in the Brewers’ rotation on Aug. 7, going 0-3 with a 10.50 ERA in three starts. Manager Craig Counsell said he expects the rookie to return before the end of the season. A corresponding roster move will be announced Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice and convenient that the tying home run came in a game that we won and the one to go ahead comes in a game that we win.” -- RF Ryan Braun, who became the Brewers’ all-time leader in home runs Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer