Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Milwaukee Brewers’ series that began Friday at Nationals Park came at an interesting time.

A week ago, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported that Doug Harris, an assistant general manager with the Washington Nationals, is a possible candidate to become the general manager of the Brewers after Doug Melvin stepped down from the job Aug. 11.

Harris, from Carlisle, Pa., was a pitcher at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and he pitched in the minor league organizations of the Kansas City Royals, Florida Marlins and Baltimore Orioles. One of his James Madison teammates was Jeff Garber, a former minor-leaguer with the Royals who is an infield instructor with the Nationals.

Harris worked as a scout for the Cleveland Indians for one year and with the Texas Rangers for 13 years before he joined the Nationals on Oct. 16, 2009. He was the Nationals’ farm director before he was promoted to assistant general manager and vice president of player development in 2013. He took over the pro scouting department on Dec. 23, 2014.

The Nationals lost a member of their front office at the end of last year when Bryan Minniti left to become the assistant general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On the field, last-place Milwaukee began a five-game road trip Friday with a 10-3 win over Washington.

The Nationals were preseason World Series favorites, but they are 60-61 after losing to the Brewers.

“It is a talented roster, but some of those guys are struggling,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said of the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 7-4, 2.23 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Neal Cotts was traded by the Brewers to the Twins for a player to be named or cash after Friday’s game. He came on in the sixth inning Friday and fanned the only batter he faced. Now he will join the Twins in Baltimore. “I knew there was a chance I could go or stay, so I kind of prepare and try not to worry about it,” he said. “I got a good out there in that situation, and we tallied on quite a few runs, so that was nice to see. Down the street to Baltimore, so it’s not too far. At least it’s not going across to the West Coast.” He went 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA in 51 appearances for Milwaukee this year. “I think I did all right. The first month was not great. I didn’t throw the ball how I wanted to, but I think I got into a flow and I was happy with what I was able to do and the role I was in. I think I did well with what I need to get done.”

--LHP Cesar Jimenez was claimed on waivers by the Brewers from the Phillies on Friday. Jimenez, 30, was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on Thursday. He is the replacement for LHP Neal Cotts, who was traded to the Twins after Friday’s game. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 81 major league games. He had a 2.48 ERA in 38 games with the Phillies over the past three years.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann will start Saturday at Washington. He is 4-3 in his last seven starts with a 2.06 ERA, 7-4 with a 2.23 ERA overall.

--OF Domingo Santana, called up from Triple-A on Friday, started in center field and hit a homer in his first game with the Brewers. He played in the majors earlier this year for Houston. “He was just playing so well in Colorado Springs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He is not going to play every day. He will get plenty of at-bats.”

--LF Khris Davis, who had a great homestand, had a hit and drove in a run Friday at Washington. “His hot streak can carry him,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He is putting together a very good second half.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a nice night offensively. Gio is a pretty good test, and I thought we just swung the bats really well.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers beat LHP Gio Gonzalez and the Nationals 10-3 Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana