Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- As if losing a game wasn’t tough enough, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell had a mystery to solve after the game. Right-hander Wily Peralta started for the Brewers, but only pitched 2 2/3 very ugly innings.

“His velocity was down tonight, which is concerning,” said Counsell. “There’s nothing wrong with him physically, but we’ve got to try to figure out what’s going on.”

Peralta gave up four runs, two earned, on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout. He gave up two runs in each of the first two innings and threw 71 pitches in his brief outing. “We’re not seeing the guy we expected to see,” said Counsell. “He was 89 to 90 mph for a lot of the night.”

Counsell said Peralta’s velocity early was closer to where it should be. “He was 92-93 in the first inning. A lot of time you see starters work into their velocity as the game goes on,” Counsell said. “So this wasn’t a huge red flag early, but the game didn’t go like it normally does when he pitches.”

A 17-game winner with a 3.53 ERA last year, Peralta’s 2015 season was derailed early when he spent two months on the disabled list in the first half of the season due to a strained oblique. With his loss Tuesday Peralta’s record falls to 4-8 with a 4.55 ERA.

If there is a silver lining for Counsell it’s that Peralta’s performance Tuesday had nothing to do with any sort of injury. “He has no physical issues at all,” said Counsell. “It’s possible this could just be some fatigue late in the season, but this was a little unusual tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-73

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 10-9, 3.60 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-3, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta only pitched 2 2/3 innings -- his shortest outing in two years -- and needed 71 pitches to get that far in his loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. Peralta gave up four runs on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout. “His velocity was down tonight, which is concerning,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “There’s nothing wrong with him physically, but we’ve got to try to figure out what’s going on.”

--C Jonathan Lucroy was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in the Brewers’ loss Tuesday. It’s the sixth career multi-home run came for Lucroy, who came into the game with just five home runs for the season. “He’s driving the ball and is on the attack more now, which is good to see. This is the kind of game we knew we’d see out of him eventually,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

--DH Ryan Braun slugged his 23rd home run, a two-run shot in the sixth inning as he continued his hot month of August. In 78 at-bats over 22 games in August Braun is hitting .333 with four home runs, six doubles, 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

--RHP Kyle Lohse made his sixth relief appearance Tuesday, giving up five runs in 2 1/3 innings. After going 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA in 22 starts, Lohse has a 5.84 ERA in six relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His velocity was down tonight, which is concerning. There’s nothing wrong with him physically, but we’ve got to try to figure out what’s going on.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Wily Peralta after he only pitched 2 2/3 innings in a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana