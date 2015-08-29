Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Domino Santana wasn’t the most coveted of the four prospects the Brewers acquired when they dealt outfielder Carlos Gomez to Houston last month, but he’s very quickly playing himself into a starting role.

Santana made a good impression on the hometown fans Friday, belting his third home run of the year in his first-ever game at Miller Park.

“It’s always good to give a good first impression,” the 23-year-old said. “But, I just try to keep everything simple. That’s when you really start to get in trouble, when you try to do too much. Just trying to go out there and keep everything simple.”

Signed as an amateur free agent in 2009, Santana had appeared in 25 games for the Astros over the last two seasons, going 10-for-56 at the plate.

He was batting .320 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate when he was traded and after batting .380 with five homers, two doubles and 18 RBIs in 20 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs, the Brewers brought him up to the big leagues Aug. 21.

”Tonight was the night, really, for me that I kind of thought about should we put him in there,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”But I think he needs to start to experience this. There’s still going to be some guys he doesn’t face, but he’s having quality at-bats. That power is so appealing in this park. I thought tonight’s ball was just a good swing to the opposite field -- he didn’t crush the ball. He just takes a good swing, puts the ball in the air and it goes out of the park.

“He’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-2, 5.55 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-14, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Elian Herrera went 0-for-4 Friday but will continue to see plenty of action at third base over the final few weeks of the season. Manager Craig Counsell said before the game that he likes what he’s seen from Herrera, who was batting .288 in 24 games since returning from Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 31.

--INF Hernan Perez will still see action at third base, but primarily against left-handed starters, manager Craig Counsell said Friday. The 24-year-old got off to a blistering start after Milwaukee claimed him off waivers earlier this year, but he’s cooled off lately and is batting just .267.

--OF Domingo Santana made his Miller Park debut Friday and hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot off Cincinnati RHP Raisel Iglesias in the seventh inning. Acquired last month in the deadline deal that sent Carlos Gomez to Houston, Santana was called up to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and since then, is batting just .211 but has a double and three home runs to his credit.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann threw six shutout innings Friday to earn his eighth victory of the season. The rookie is now 4-2 with a 1.50 ERA in seven home starts and improved to 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to look for something over the plate, a mistake and put a good swing on it. I was trying to hit a line drive over the second baseman and actually I put a better swing on it.” -- Brewers OF Domingo Santana, who made his Miller Park debut Friday and hit his third home run of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana