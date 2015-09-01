Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Even with a 12.83 ERA in his last three starts, right-hander Matt Garza will stay in the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation.

Manager Craig Counsell suggested Saturday night, after Garza gave up seven runs on 11 hits over just 3 2/3 innings, that a conversation would be had regarding Garza’s status.

But Sunday morning, Counsell said that Garza would, in fact, make his next scheduled start, Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.

”We haven’t sat down with Matt yet,“ Counsell said. ”We need to do that. But the way we’re listed now is the way we are right now. So until further notice, that’s what we’re going to do.

“Where we’re at is where we’re at. The probables are accurate right now.”

The season has been nothing short of a nightmare for Garza, who is in the second season of a four-year, $50 million contract. He is 6-14 on the year, tying him with Philadelphia’s Aaron Harang for the major league lead for losses, and his 5.56 ERA is third-worst in baseball behind teammate Kyle Lohse (6.27) and Kansas City’s Jeremy Guthrie (5.62), who both have been pulled from the starting rotation.

“I don’t think I can get any further down,” Garza said Saturday night. “This is already bottom. I just have to keep fighting and keep going. The worst thing I can do is quit and mentally check out. I just have to keep fighting and move forward. It has been a tough year, but guys have gone through this before and bounced back to do what they do. I just have to keep trying to learn and not let the frustration take over.”

Garza went on the disabled list July 6 and seemed to have turned a corner once he returned July 21, going 2-2 with a 2.56 ERA over his next five starts.

But in his last three, he’s given up 19 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings.

”When there’s a long record of success and things don’t go the way you expect, it’s difficult,“ Counsell said. ”It’s difficult to find the reasons why. You’re searching for it, Matt’s searching for it. Sometimes maybe we make it too complicated. It’s just Matt needs to execute pitches better.

“You’re always going to keep searching and Matt’s always going to keep searching, but at the end of the day when you’re playing a big-league baseball game it comes out to just executing and beating the other guy. All sides are trying to help get to the root of when things go wrong. But we’ve got to go out and perform in the end.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 15-7, 2.44 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 10-10, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Hernan Perez returned to the Brewers starting lineup Sunday and racked up two hits, giving him 10 multi-hit games since he was claimed off waivers from Detroit on June 2. He was hitting .061 when the Tigers designated him for assignment and is batting .273 with 12 doubles and 10 RBIs since joining the Brewers.

--RHP Wily Peralta returned to form Sunday, allowing just a run on seven hits over seven innings of work. Peralta was coming off his worst start of the season, having lasted just 2 2/3 innings earlier in the week at Cleveland. His velocity dipped in that game but was consistently in the mid-90s Sunday. Peralta tied his season high with six strikeouts.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez was back on the mound Sunday and recorded his 31st save of the year with a perfect ninth inning against the Reds. Rodriguez had blown his first save of the year a night earlier, snapping a streak that stretched all the way back to Aug. 27 of last season, a span of 35 save opportunities.

--C Jonathan Lucroy extended his hitting streak to eight games with a third-inning single. During that stretch, he’s batting .451 (14-for-31) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wily was great today. I just thought he was very aggressive. (Pitching coach Rick Kranitz) came out before the game started and said he was really good in the bullpen. His fastball was really good today, his slider was good. He overthrew some pitches today but he was as good as he’s been all year.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of RHP Wily Peralta, who allowed just a run on seven hits over seven innings of work Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana