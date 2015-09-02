Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With a number of young players already up with the big league club, the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t do much Tuesday when major league rosters expanded to 40 players.

Their only move, though, was a big one, as they selected the contract of right-hander Zach Davies from Triple-A Colorado Springs and inserted him into the starting rotation.

He’ll make his major league debut Wednesday against the Pirates at Miller Park.

“I got a little bit of a chance in spring training to throw against a couple of their guys, but only an inning or two,” Davies said Tuesday. “This will be a little bit different but I always like to challenge myself with the best competition to show what I have.”

Davies is one of a handful of prospects the Brewers acquired at the trade deadline in July, coming from Baltimore in exchange for outfielder Gerardo Parra.

He was 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk when the trade was made; since then, he’d posted a 1-2 record and 5.00 ERA in five starts for Colorado Springs.

The 22-year-old joins a roster that already includes outfielder Domingo Santana, who came in a package from Houston as part of the Carlos Gomez trade; infielder Hernan Perez, who was claimed off waivers in June and home-grown pitching prospects Jimmy Nelson and Taylor Jungmann.

Milwaukee will also add right-hander Tyler Cravy in the next week or so; the rookie has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 13.

“We’re hoping to have him back by the Miami series,” Counsell said. “With all of these (recent) off-days, we’re in good shape. But if we get to the point where something happens, we can get somebody.”

With the Brewers well out of contention and a number of prospects already on the roster, Counsell wasn’t expecting a surge of talent from the minor leagues for the final month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-8, 4.46) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, MLB Debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Davies will make his major league debut Wednesday when he starts for the Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park. Milwaukee acquired the 22-year-old from Baltimore at the trade deadline in exchange for OF Gerardo Parra. He was 5-6 with a 2.84 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk when the trade was made; since then, he’d posted a 1-2 record and 5.00 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Davies was scheduled to start for the Sky Sox Tuesday night against Oklahoma City.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson recovered from a short, eight-walk effort a week ago to go seven innings without a walk Tuesday against the Pirates. Nelson scattered four hits, held Pittsburgh to a run while striking out six to improve to 11-10 on the season. Since the All-Star break, Nelson is 5-1 with a 2.72 ERA in nine starts.

--C Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and an RBI Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Lucroy, who has struggled to regain his offensive form from last season, is batting .457 (16-for-35) with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored during the streak.

--RF Ryan Braun went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday and has now reached base in seven consecutive games. Over his last 17 games, Braun is 22-for-63 at the plate with a double, a triple, five home runs and has scored 10 times. Braun has played in every game since July 29 and has missed just two since the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love that we were aggressive early in the count. Then when we got to two strikes, we battled and found a way to put a ball in play.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after the win over the Pirates Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana