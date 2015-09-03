Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- With a disappointing season almost at its end, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonatan Lucroy just wants to finish on a high note.

An all-star a year ago, Lucroy never got going in 2015 and was batting just .133 when he suffered a fracture in his foot and missed 38 games.

Since then, Lucroy has gone .278 (80-for-288) at the plate, with seven home runs and 36 RBIs and went 2-for-5 with three RBIs Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, matching a career-high.

”I wish I could my finger on it,“ Lucroy said. ”Sometimes when your body is working together and your eyes and your hands and body works together, and things click and all of a sudden you start feeling it, you just try to repeat it as much you can, that feeling.

“So that’s what it’s about, because everything’s got to be perfect on swings to get hits, especially on moving fastball and good sliders and stuff like that. You’ve got to be perfect as much as you can with your body and just try to repeat.”

During his streak, Lucroy is 18-for-40 with four doubles a triple and three home runs. He’s raised his season average from .235 to .260 during that stretch.

“You just want to sit there and go ‘Man, at least feel good, somewhat good about the season’ and finish up strong,” Lucroy said. “We were struggling most of the season and battling and not doing much. Finishing up strong means a lot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-75

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 9-6, 3.28 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 8-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Davies made his major league debut Wednesday night and allowed four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Davies also recorded his first major league hit with a fourth-inning single off left-hander Jeff Locke.

--2B Scooter Gennett drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the seventh. Gennett is batting .308 this season with runners in scoring position and is 4-for-10 as a pinch-hitter. Gennett was batting .154 when he was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 18. Since being brought back on June 11, he’s batting .299 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 36 RBIs. He’s reached base in 12 of his last 14 games and is batting .391 during that stretch.

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress improved to 4-0 on the year with two scoreless innings Wednesday against the Pirates. Jeffress needed just 18 pitches to get through his outing. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 appearances (11 1/3 IP).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hitting is contagious, it is.” -- Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy, after win vs. the Pirates on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He is expected to return before the end of the season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana