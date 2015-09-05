Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The last thing Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell wanted to do Thursday night was call on right-hander Jeremy Jeffress.

However, after left-hander Will Smith turned a comfortable three-run cushion into a one-run lead in the seventh inning, Counsell made the call for Jeffress, who threw two innings and earned the victory a night earlier.

The move worked out as Jeffress made quick work of the Pirates in the eighth. Closer Francisco Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth, and Milwaukee finished off a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“J.J. (went) two last night, so you’re hoping to stay away from him,” Counsell said. “But you’re going for the win right there, and he was so efficient last night that we went to him again.”

Jeffress has been a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable Milwaukee season, going 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in his past 13 outings, spanning 12 1/3 innings.

He also is incredibly durable. Jeffress ranks second on the team with 60 appearances this season, good for 15th in the National League. That is an impressive body of work for a 27-year-old in his first full major league season.

Jeffress was Milwaukee’s first-round pick in the 2006 draft, No. 16 overall. A hard thrower who reached triple-digit velocity, Jeffress battled substance-abuse issues and was ultimately sent to Kansas City in December 2010, part of a package that brought right-hander Zack Greinke to Milwaukee.

He appeared in 27 games for the Royals over the next two seasons, then was dealt to Toronto, where he posted a 0.87 ERA in 10 games in 2013 but struggled a year later, posting a 10.83 ERA in three appearances before he was released.

Jeffress signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee in 2014 and worked his way to the major leagues, finishing the year 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 29 appearances down the stretch, good enough to earn a spot in the bullpen for 2015.

“He was a tremendous find for us,” Counsell said. “What’s great about this year is he’s gotten better. He’s a guy we’ve counted on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-75

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Doubleheader: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-14, 5.56) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-3, 5.24 ERA); Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 4.30 ERA) at Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 2-2, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ariel Pena had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday. Pena has been on the Brewers’ radar since Spring Training when he made a bid to join their bullpen on Opening Day. He struggled initially as a reliever in the minors but has posted a 2.37 ERA in his past 30 innings as a starter. “He’s had an interesting season,” said manager Craig Counsell. The plan was to call up Pena when the Sky Sox season ended on Monday, but an overworked bullpen expedited that decision. “This is the time of the year where you have the ability to get a guy here when you need it,” said Counsell. “In this case, it’s a good thing, because we’ve been pitching our guys in big situations (and) we’ve been winning games.” Pena owned a 4.46 ERA in 43 outings primarily out of the bullpen. He was acquired in 2012 along with SS Jean Segura and RHP Johnny Hellweg in the trade which sent Zack Greinke to Anaheim. Coming into this season, Pena had posted a 3.73 ERA in 170 minor league appearances, all but nine of them starts. “He was in the conversation (to make the club) in Spring Training,” said Counsell. “The idea was to transition him to the bullpen. He had mixed results. He’s had a great month starting.”

--RHP Tyler Cravy threw a second bullpen session on Friday and if he comes through it OK, will be activated by Monday when the Brewers begin a three-game series in Miami. Cravy was 0-5 with a 6.67 ERA in six appearances, including five starts. He’s been on the DL since August 19 with a right elbow injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Getting out of an inning like that is always huge. You try to go in the dugout and clear your head a little and then try to catch a rhythm. I thought I got a pretty good rhythm after that and started getting the fastball down a little bit and getting ahead of guys.” -- RHP Taylor Jungmann, who escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and went on to lead the Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session on Sept. 4 and could be reinstated by Sept. 7.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana