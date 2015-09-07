Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Craig Counsell said his Milwaukee Brewers are moving on from Matt Garza’s blowup Saturday afternoon.

“We’re moving forward. We have a game today. That’s how I‘m moving forward with it,” said Counsell, on Sunday. “He’s going to get ready for 2016.”

Albeit reluctantly.

On Saturday, Garza bristled with reporters over the decision to shut him down for the season.

General manager Doug Melvin informed the media that Garza was told Tuesday that his next start would be his last and even offered the 31-year-old veteran a chance to pitch out of the bullpen, which he declined.

“It’s (expletive),” Garza said following Saturday’s game. “It’s not my decision. I didn’t get much say. It’s completely taken out of my hands. That’s it. I didn’t have any say at all. It is what it is. It’s just (expletive).”

Garza, who is under contract with the Brewers through 2017 with $25 million remaining, finished the year 6-14 with a 5.63 ERA in 26 appearances, one in relief.

“I think Matt’s frustrated,” said Counsell. “This is the result of frustration. When you’re frustrated we don’t always do the right thing.”

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati, a game won 8-6 by the Brewers, Garza allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings with four walks.

Despite the fact that Garza knew it was his season finale and wasn’t happy about it, Counsell said he didn’t have any concern about the right-hander’s mental state entering the game.

Counsell added that he expects Garza’s presence to be a positive one for the remainder of this season and not derail what’s been an encouraging past month for Milwaukee which had its six-game win streak snapped Sunday with a 6-3 loss at Cincinnati.

He doesn‘t, however, expect Garza to change his stance on not pitching in relief.

“When you make an investment in a player, it’s because you believe in that player,” Counsell said. “At some point, you have to take into account performance. We have to get Matt back to a performance that matches up with the investment. We still believe that can happen.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-14, 5.56 ERA) at Marlins (LHP John Lamb, 0-3, 5.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday. He’d been on the DL since August 19 with a right elbow injury. Crazy is 0-5 with a 6.67 ERA in six appearances, all but one as a starter. He pitched an inning of relief on Sunday, allowing a hit with two strikeouts.

--OF Elian Herrera homered in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Cincinnati, both Brewers victories, giving him seven homers for the season. But manager Craig Counsell said Herrera’s spot in the batting order would continue to fluctuate. Through his 70 games, Herrera has batted everywhere except third, fourth or fifth. “It depends on who’s in the lineup that day,” Counsell said. “He’s done a nice job. Every player has their own opportunity. He’s made the most of his opportunity. Batting order stuff is always changing to me.”

--RHP Jimmy Nelson was burned by the long-ball on Sunday afternoon, allowing a pair of two-run homers by Reds right fielder Jay Bruce and second baseman Brandon Phillips. Nelson finished with five runs allowed on nine hits in five innings of work. “I didn’t have anything,” said Nelson, who came in 5-1 in his previous nine starts. “The only thing that was working was my sinker. That’s why I was able to get some groundballs, but we didn’t even try the changeup, and my fastball and slider weren’t there.”

--RF Ryan Braun hit his 25th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon. It’s the most homers for Braun since 2012 when he had a career-high 41. It was his sixth homer against Cincinnati this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That game was all about the middle of their lineup. They have a formidable lineup. We’ve kept them in check some this season, but they gave us trouble every time around today. The middle of their lineup got us today.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session on Sept. 4. He was reinstated Sept. 6.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana