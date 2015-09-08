Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Milwaukee Brewers are in the midst of a brutally bad season. They sit in next-to-last place in the NL Central, way out of playoff contention.

The Brewers finished above .500 in three of the previous four seasons, and they had three All-Star starters last year, when they led their division in late August before collapsing with a 3-16 skid.

The organization and the fan base expected the 2015 Brewers to return to that early-2014 form. Instead, they got a full year of skids and slumps.

In addition to their poor record, the Brewers this year traded their best overall player (center fielder Carlos Gomez), a pitcher who recently threw a no-hitter for his new team (Mike Fiers), a starting corner outfielder (Gerardo Parra) and the former ace of the staff (Yovani Gallardo).

However, those moves should help revitalize a farm system that had fallen into disrepair. By trading those three, the Brewers picked up seven prospects who were ranked among the top 25 in their respective organizations when the year began.

So far, it appears the Brewers got an excellent return on their trades, with three of the prospects already in the majors and more likely on the way soon.

A closer look at the prospects the Brewers got in those three deals:

--Right-hander Zach Davies, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Parra deal, beat the Miami Marlins on Monday for his first big-league win. Davies, 22, is a strike-thrower with an excellent changeup. He projects as a back-of-the-rotation guy.

--Outfielder Domingo Santana, the No. 12 Astros prospect, is a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic with above average power and a strong arm at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds. He is already in the majors as the starting center fielder.

--Right-hander Corey Knebel, the No. 17 Rangers prospect, was the No. 39 overall pick in the 2013 draft. Knebel, who turns 24 in November, is already in the majors as a reliever. He has an excellent curve and a mid-90s fastball that can reach 98 mph.

--Middle infielder Luis Sardinas, the No. 7 Texas Rangers prospect, signed out of Venezuela for $1.2 million in 2009. Sardinas, 22, has plus speed and is an excellent defender. He made his major league debut this year before getting sent down.

--Center fielder Brett Phillips, the No. 6 Houston Astros prospect, was a sixth-round in 2012. Phillips, 21, has above-average power potential and a great arm.

--Left-hander Josh Hader, the No. 10 Astros prospect, projects as a reliever long-term. Hader, 21, has a fastball that mostly sits 92-93 mph.

--Right-hander Adrian Houser, the No. 21 Astros prospect, is a former second-round pick with a fastball that sits between 93 and 95 mph. Houser, 22, projects as a back-end member of the rotation.

--Right-hander Marcos Diplan, the No. 22 Rangers prospect, turns 19 this month. The Dominican Republic native lacks great size (5-10, 160 pounds) and projects as a reliever with a fastball that sits 92-93 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-76

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 9-5, 2.42 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 3-1, 5.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann will start Tuesday against the Marlins. Jungmann made his big-league debut this season, beating the Pirates 4-1 on June 9. He took a methodical route through the minor leagues, especially considering he was a first-round pick in 2011 out of college. But now that he’s here, he is making a big impact, going 9-5 with a 2.42 ERA. Jungmann, who turns 26 in December, wasn’t even invited to big-league camp in 2014. He finally found his groove late last year, posting a 1.80 ERA in his last six starts in Triple-A. He possesses great size at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, but he doesn’t throw as hard as he did with the University of Texas, when his fastball reached the high 90s. Jungmann has become more of a pitcher now, and he has won his past two starts, allowing just one run in 12 innings. He also has a complete game to his credit, beating the Dodgers 7-1 on July 11.

--RHP Zach Davies (1-0) beat the Marlins on Monday for his first major league win. Davies, who made his second big league start, pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, no walks and one run. Davies, 22, might have thrown seven scoreless innings if 2B Elian Herrera could have turned a rather routine double play. Instead, Herrera’s relay to first was high, allowing Miami to score. Davies, who was acquired from Baltimore on July 31 in the trade for OF Gerardo Parra, was 28-31 in his minor league career.

--RF Ryan Braun is one of only two major-leaguers who have at least 20 homers and 20 steals this season, joining Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt. Braun also made the 20/20 club in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Braun and Brewers 1B Adam Lind entered Monday as the fifth-best RBI duo in the majors, and each added an RBI in the Brewers’ 9-1 rout of the Marlins.

--CF Domingo Santana, acquired from the Houston Astros in July, is a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic with above average power and a strong arm at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds. Called up on Aug. 21, Santana hit .389 with a double, a homer and four RBIs in his first six games of September. He went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and two walks Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave him a little shower of Muscle Milk, Gatorade -- anything we could find. It was a lot of fun -- well deserved.” -- RF Ryan Braun, on the Brewers’ treatment of RHP Zach Davies after the pitcher beat the Marlins 9-1 Monday for his first major league win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana