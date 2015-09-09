Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of the pack offensively, ranking seventh in the National League in runs scored and eighth in homers.

Here is a capsule look at the Brewers’ offense, both for this year and going forward:

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, 29, is under team control for two more years. He is a strong defensive catcher, and he is in his prime. But his offense has slipped from last year, when he slugged an amazing 53 doubles and had a .837 OPS. This year, he has a .721 OPS.

First baseman Adam Lind is second on the team in RBIs (79) and tied for second in homers (18). He also leads the team with 30 doubles and is second in OPS to Ryan Braun. Lind, 32, has a team option for 2016, which the Brewers will surely exercise.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett, 29, is under team control for four more years. But his starting job is in jeopardy because he doesn’t draw walks (just 10 this year) or steal bases (0 for 3) and his OPS has gone down from .754 last year to .701 this season.

Shortstop Jean Segura, 25, is under team control for three more years and has shown flashes, especially in his rookie year of 2013, when he stole 44 bases, hit 10 triples and had a .752 OPS. But his OPS has dropped the past two years -- .614 and .631 -- and he no longer steals as many bases (20 and 21 in the past two years). His defense has also regressed, and he has gone from an above-average defensive shortstop in 2013 to below average now in terms of fielding percentage.

Third baseman ... Who knows? After trading Aramis Ramirez in July, the Brewers have used switch-hitter Elian Herrera, 30, and right-handed hitter Hernan Perez, 24, at third. Neither seems like the long-term answer.

Right fielder Ryan Braun is the Brewers’ big star. He leads them in homers (25), steals (22), RBIs (81) and runs (82). Braun, who turns 32 in November, is signed for five more years. He could move to first base toward the end of his contract.

Center fielder Domingo Santana, a 23-year-old rookie, is off to a great start -- a .873 OPS in his 86 at-bats this year. He has a strong arm and power potential at 6-5, 230 pounds. He has a long way to go to prove himself as a major-leaguer, but it would be huge for the Brewers if this is not small-sample-size fluke.

Left fielder Khris Davis is tied for second on the team in homers with 18. Davis, who turns 28 in December, is under team control for at least three more years.

Looking ahead, the Brewers are loaded with outfielder prospects. Including Santana, five of their top seven prospects are outfielders -- the others are Tyrone Taylor, Brett Phillips, Trent Clark and Clint Coulter.

Logically, one of those will take over in right or center by the start of the 2017 season, pushing Braun to first base after Lind, presumably, leaves in free agency.

The bigger problem is at the other three infield positions. The team’s top prospect is Orlando Arcia, 21, who could be the team’s starting shortstop as early as next year. That would move Segura to second base, leaving third base as the final piece of the offensive puzzle to “fix” long-term.

Bottom line: Milwaukee has a long way to go to compete in the brutal NL Central, but at least the road map on how to get there is starting to make some sense.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 1-0, 6.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-13, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ariel Pena will make his first big-league start Wednesday at Miami. Pena, 26, earned his first win Saturday vs. the Reds, pitching three innings in relief and allowing two runs. The 6-3, 250-pound native of the Dominican Republic joined the Brewers organization in July of 2012 as part of the payment to the Angels for star pitcher Zack Greinke (Milwaukee also got shortstop Jean Segura in the deal). Pena, who started out this season ranked pretty low (No. 28) on the list of top Brewers prospects, has a strong arm but often deals with command issues. He usually throws his fastball in the 93-95 mph range but can hit 98. When he throws strikes, he is a load to hit. He profiles best as a reliever, but the main thing for him is to find consistent command.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann (9-6) had a rough start against the Marlins, lasting just 3 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits, two walks and six runs. He gave up two homers to rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto, including one that was inside the park. It was a surprisingly poor start for Jungmann, a rookie who entered the game 9-5 with a 2.42 ERA. Jungmann, who turns 26 in December, had allowed just one run in 12 innings in his two previous starts.

--RHP Matt Garza (6-14, 5.63 ERA) has been bumped from the rotation and may be done for the year. Garza, who turns 32 in November, has become a problem for the Brewers. He is owed $12.5 million for each of the next two seasons and $12.5 for 2018 if certain statistical criteria are met. He is regarded as a “high strung” pitcher who can lose focus when things don’t go his way. And things have not gone his way often this year. His 14 losses are a career high, and other than his rookie year in 2006, he had never had an ERA higher than 4.40 until this season. His career ERA is 3.99, and he went 8-8 last season with a 3.64 ERA. The Brewers are hoping Garza can return to that middle-of-the-rotation form because they have a lot invested in him.

--INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Sardinas, 22, hit .221 in 20 games for Milwaukee earlier this season. Sardinas, signed by the Texas Rangers out of Venezuela in 2009 for $1.2 million, has plus speed and is an excellent defender. Now he has to prove he can consistently hit major-league pitching.

--C Nevin Ashley was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. For Ashley, 31, who hit .306 with eight homers and 61 RBIs in 94 Triple-A games, it’s his first call to the majors after 10 years in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of good at-bats in the game. We put a ton of pressure on them. We were just a hit away. But we couldn’t get that next hit.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after the loss to the Marlins Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana