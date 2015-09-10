Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Milwaukee Brewers are 11th in the National League in ERA, and unless they somehow manage to infuse their organization with a bevy of talented arms, that does not figure to improve any time soon.

The biggest problem area for Milwaukee has been its rotation. Yovany Gallardo, who had been the ace, was traded before the season began. Mike Fiers, who pitched a no-hitter shortly after he was traded, was sent packing in July.

Wily Perralta, who was supposed to be the ace after Gallardo got dealt, has struggled with a 5-8 record and a 4.21 ERA.

Kyle Loshe, who is 36, appears to be done after this season’s 5-13, 6.15-ERA performance. He is a free agent after this season and does not figure to return.

Matt Garza, who turns 32 in November, has underperformed with a 6-14 record and a 5.63 ERA.

So what do the Brewers do about their rotation going forward?

Jimmy Nelson, who is 11-11 this year with a 3.86 ERA, is a lock to continue in the rotation. He is only 26 and has been Milwaukee’s best starter this year.

Perralta, only 26, deserves another shot, especially considering he went 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA last year.

Former first-round pick Taylor Jungmann, 25, took a loss on Tuesday at Miami but has still had a strong rookie year at 9-6 with a 2.87 ERA.

Garza, who is owed $12.5 million in each of the next two seasons, will be difficult to trade coming off his poor start and could get another shot to rejoin Milwaukee’s rotation.

If those are the first four next season, the Brewers could go -- and probably should go -- outside the rotation to bring in a fifth starter.

Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect is right-hander Devin Williams, who turns 21 later this month. But he is not likely to make his major-league debut until 2018.

Shorter-term options include Zach Davies, 22, who beat the Marlins on Monday but does not have a high ceiling; and Jorge Lopez, 22, a Puerto Rican who made the 2014 Futures Game and was 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA in Double-A this year. He could be ready at some point in 2016.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-78

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 4.21 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-5, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta, who pitched just two innings on Saturday before a long rain delay, will start Thursday in Pittsburgh on regular (four days) rest. Peralta won 28 games the past two years, including 17-11 with a 3.53 ERA in 2014. This year, though, he is just 5-8 with a 4.21 ERA. It’s his worst year since he became a full-time starter in 2013. Peralta, 26, is regarded as the ace of the staff, but he hasn’t pitched like that this year.

--RHP Ariel Pena made his first big-league start Wednesday at Miami, but it didn’t last long. Pena, 26, allowed three hits, four walks and two runs in five innings. His lack of command ultimately doomed him.

--CF Domingo Santana has five homers this season, and four of them have been hit to the opposite field. The rookie has those five homers in just 14 starts. At Triple-A Fresno earlier this year, he hit .320 with 16 homers and 59 RBIs in 75 games, earning All-Star status in the Pacific Coast League. So far with the Brewers, he is hitting .288.

--C Nevin Ashley -- his wife is actually named Ashley Ashley -- made a successful major-league debut on Wednesday after serving a 10-year apprenticeship in the minors. Ashley hit an RBI double in his first at-bat and later tagged out a runner at the plate, but his efforts were not enough to give Milwaukee a win. Ashley, who was the Tampa Rays’ sixth-round pick in 2006, nearly quit baseball after 2013. He stuck around, however, and it paid off on Wednesday, when he started behind the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You see moments when guys get their first hits. But for a guy (Ashley) who has been waiting that long, it’s pretty special. You’re a little extra happy for a guy who waits that long.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of C Nevin Ashley, who made his big-league debut Wednesday after spending 10 years in the minors. He hit an RBI double in his first at-bat.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana