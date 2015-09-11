Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers are not only playing the Pirates this weekend in a four-game series, but they will be one of interviewing one of Pittsburgh’s executives for their general manager’s opening.

Pirates director of player personnel Tyrone Brooks will meet with Brewers owner Mark Attanasio this weekend in Milwaukee, according to an industry source. General manager Doug Melvin plans to move into an advisory role once a successor is hired.

Brooks, 41, is in his sixth season with the Pirates and 20th in professional baseball. In his current role, he oversees the organization’s professional and Pacific Rim scouting.

Brooks was instrumental in the signing of rookie infielder Jung Ho Kang, who is the first native South Korean position player to jump to the major leagues from the Korean Baseball Organization. Kang is hitting .287 with 15 home runs in 119 games this season.

Attanasio had no comments on the GM search other than to say he would favor hiring someone who is comfortable with analytics and have that person in place by the time the Winter Meetings began Dec. 7 in Nashville, Tenn.

Brewers director of amateur scouting Ray Montgomery is reportedly a candidate along with Tampa Bay Rays assistant GM Chaim Bloom and Oakland Athletics assistant GM Dan Kantrovitz.

Melvin has been the Brewers’ GM since 2002 when he replaced Dean Taylor.

The Brewers are 62-78 after beating the Pirates 6-4 in 13 innings on Thursday night and trail the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by 26 games in the National League Central.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 11-11, 3.86 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 8-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy missed his second straight game with a concussion and is listed as day-to-day. Lucroy sustained the concussion Tuesday night when he took a foul ball off his mask during a game at Miami.

--RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs on Thursday night in a 6-4 win at Pittsburgh in 13 innings. In his last 10 games, Braun is 18-for-42 (.429) with nine runs scored.

--OF Daniel Fields was claimed off waivers from Detroit and assigned to Double-A Biloxi, where he will take part in the Southern League playoffs. Fields, 24, has played in one major league game, making his debut June 4 for the Tigers against visiting Oakland and going 1-for-3 with a double.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (11-11, 3.86 ERA) will start Friday at Pittsburgh. He is 4-2 with a 3.11 ERA in his last nine starts and 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA against the Pirates in five career starts. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli is 3-for-9 (.333) against Nelson while 1B Pedro Alvarez is 0-for-10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both sides were scrapping and battling. Just one of those games that you fire back at each other and someone comes out on top.” -- Brewers UTL Logan Schafer, after a win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) sat out games Sept. 9-10 and is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana