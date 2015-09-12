Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
PITTSBURGH -- Jonathan Lucroy will see one of the nation’s foremost concussions experts Saturday after the Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher missed his third straight game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lucroy will be examined by Mickey Collins on Saturday at the Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Collins has a long history of treating professional athletes from many sports.
Lucroy suffered his concussion Tuesday night when he was struck on his catcher’s mask by a foul ball during a game against the Marlins at Miami.
The Brewers were hopeful Lucroy would return Thursday night for the opener of the four-game series against the Pirates. However, he will be held out of Saturday’s game and is also unlikely to play in Sunday’s series finale.
“There’s not much change,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s a situation where we’re just going to be patient. We’re going on his symptoms. We’re going to take this slow and be cautious with this for sure.”
The concussion is the continuation of a difficult season for Lucroy, who was out from April 21-June 2 with a broken left toe. He is hitting just .259 with seven home runs in 94 games after finishing fourth in the National League MVP voting last year.
Martin Maldonado started at catcher for the second straight game and went 1-for-4 in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Pirates.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-0, 3.97 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-10, 4.56 ERA)
--RF Ryan Braun was rested Friday night even though he is swinging a hot bat and had a favorable pitching matchup. Braun was on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-27 (.444) and was also 9-for-23 with a home run and three doubles in his career off Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton, who started. However, manager Craig Counsell wanted to give Braun a break after he played all 13 innings on Thursday night’s 6-4 win over the Pirates. Braun pinch hit in the eighth with the bases loaded and grounded out to end the inning.
--SS Jean Segura was rested Friday following Thursday night’s 13-inning game. Segura had not had a day off since July 26, starting in 41 straight games.
--RHP Zach Davies (1-0, 3.97 ERA) will start at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Davies will be making his third career start. He beat Miami in his previous outing on Monday for his first win, allowing one run in seven innings. Davies made his debut against the Pirates on Sept. 2 and did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I loved that eighth inning how we put something together. We got (Ryan) Braun up there with the bases loaded and that was our shot. We put a good inning together against (Tony) Watson. We got our big guy up there and it just didn’t work out.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-11 and will be examined by concussion specialist Mickey Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Sept. 12.
--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.
RHP Jimmy Nelson
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Zach Davies
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
LHP Cesar Jimenez
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Kyle Lohse
RHP David Goforth
RHP Ariel Pena
RHP Tyler Cravy
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
Nevin Ashley
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Jason Rogers
INF/OF Elian Herrera
INF Luis Sardinas
LF Khris Davis
CF Shane Peterson
RF Ryan Braun
OF Logan Schafer
OF Domingo Santana