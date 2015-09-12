Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jonathan Lucroy will see one of the nation’s foremost concussions experts Saturday after the Milwaukee Brewers’ catcher missed his third straight game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lucroy will be examined by Mickey Collins on Saturday at the Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Collins has a long history of treating professional athletes from many sports.

Lucroy suffered his concussion Tuesday night when he was struck on his catcher’s mask by a foul ball during a game against the Marlins at Miami.

The Brewers were hopeful Lucroy would return Thursday night for the opener of the four-game series against the Pirates. However, he will be held out of Saturday’s game and is also unlikely to play in Sunday’s series finale.

“There’s not much change,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s a situation where we’re just going to be patient. We’re going on his symptoms. We’re going to take this slow and be cautious with this for sure.”

The concussion is the continuation of a difficult season for Lucroy, who was out from April 21-June 2 with a broken left toe. He is hitting just .259 with seven home runs in 94 games after finishing fourth in the National League MVP voting last year.

Martin Maldonado started at catcher for the second straight game and went 1-for-4 in the Brewers’ 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-0, 3.97 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-10, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) missed his third straight game Friday night, sitting out a 6-3 at Pittsburgh. He will be examined Saturday morning by noted concussion expert Mickey Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Lucroy will miss Saturday night’s game against the Pirates and is also doubtful to play Sunday in the finale of a four-game series.

--RF Ryan Braun was rested Friday night even though he is swinging a hot bat and had a favorable pitching matchup. Braun was on a six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-27 (.444) and was also 9-for-23 with a home run and three doubles in his career off Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton, who started. However, manager Craig Counsell wanted to give Braun a break after he played all 13 innings on Thursday night’s 6-4 win over the Pirates. Braun pinch hit in the eighth with the bases loaded and grounded out to end the inning.

--SS Jean Segura was rested Friday following Thursday night’s 13-inning game. Segura had not had a day off since July 26, starting in 41 straight games.

--RHP Zach Davies (1-0, 3.97 ERA) will start at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Davies will be making his third career start. He beat Miami in his previous outing on Monday for his first win, allowing one run in seven innings. Davies made his debut against the Pirates on Sept. 2 and did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I loved that eighth inning how we put something together. We got (Ryan) Braun up there with the bases loaded and that was our shot. We put a good inning together against (Tony) Watson. We got our big guy up there and it just didn’t work out.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-11 and will be examined by concussion specialist Mickey Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center on Sept. 12.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana