Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jonathan Lucroy is hopeful he can get past his concussion issues and return this season, but the Milwaukee Brewers catcher is also realistic.

Lucroy missed his fifth straight game Sunday as the Brewers lost to the Pirates 7-6 in 11 innings. He sustained the concussion Wednesday when struck on his catcher’s mask by a foul tip in a game against the Marlins at Miami.

Lucroy hasn’t showed much improvement since being sidelined and the Brewers have no timetable for his return. With just 19 games left in the season, there is at least a possibility that he could be done for this year.

”I plan on playing but, at the same time, there’s nothing for me to prove,“ Lucroy said. ”And it’s not like we’re in a pennant race right now. Do I want to come back? Absolutely. Of course. And if I can, I will.

“But, if I‘m not healed up and the doctors don’t clear me, I can’t play anyway even if I wanted to. There’s testing I have to do that they have developed that will tell you if I‘m suffering or not.”

The Brewers are in fourth place in the National League Central, 27 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

Lucroy visited Micky Collins, a noted authority on concussions, on Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Collins could make no promises.

“The doctor told me that every patient is different and they all heal differently,” Lucroy said.

After finishing fourth in the NL MVP voting last season, Lucroy has struggled this season. He is hitting .259 with seven home runs in 94 games and was on the disabled list from April 21-June 2 with a broken left toe.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-81

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 13-7, 3.12 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 1-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adam Lind was not in the lineup for Sunday’s 7-6 in 11 innings at Pittsburgh against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. The left-handed hitting Lind sat out for the fifth time in the last eight games in which Milwaukee faced a lefty starter. Lind pinch hit in the 11th inning and singled.

--1B Jason Rogers started in place of 1B Adam Lind. The right-handed hitting rookie set a career high for hits as he went 4-for-5 with an RBI.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) missed his fifth straight game and has not shown any significant signs of improvement. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Ariel Pena (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will make his third career appearance and second start Tuesday night when he faces visiting St. Louis in the opener of a three-game series following on an off day Monday. Pena’s first start came Sept. 9 at Miami and he did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good game. Jumped off to an early start and they battled back. There were some big moments on both sides, and we had a chance in the 11th there. Just couldn’t get the run across.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play from Sept. 9-13. He was given no timetable for a return after being examined Sept. 12 by a concussion specialist.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana