Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Jonathan Lucroy worked out with Milwaukee on Tuesday, but the Brewers’ catcher still has no timetable for his return after sustaining a concussion last week in Miami.

“It’s just a matter of letting that bruised brain heal up,” Lucroy said Tuesday, before the Brewers opened a three-game series against the Cardinals at Miller Park. “It takes time and everybody heals different, so I‘m waiting for my symptoms to go away fully so we can start attacking it a lot better.”

Lucroy missed an entire week since he was stuck in the chin on a foul-tip by the Marlins’ Macel Ozuna. While the team faced the Pirates in Pittsburgh, he was examined by noted concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

”He said there are six different kinds of concussions, and I have one type for sure, and a little of another,“ Lucroy said. ”The type I have is a vestibular concussion. It affects the inner ear and coordination of movement. I have a touch of the ocular, which is the eyes.

“He said it’s definitely recoverable -- 100 percent recoverable from. They’ve developed these different techniques with vision training and balance that helps to rehab and re-wire your brain correctly.”

Manager Craig Counsell said that the team is giving Lucroy the time he needs to heal but hasn’t discussed shutting him down for the year, something Lucroy hasn’t completely ruled out, himself.

“If I can come back and play, I‘m going to play,” Lucroy said. “Obviously, I have to be cleared. I have to take that impact test again and make sure I‘m OK there. I took it in 2008 and I did really well on it. I took it again this time, and you can see the concussion. First of all, I wouldn’t be able to (play) unless they let me. The doctors have to approve it and there’s a lot that goes into it because concussions are a serious thing. Concussions are a big deal, but they go away if you just have one. If you have multiple, back-to-back, without being healed up, then you’re talking about a problem.”

Lucroy, who still uses the traditional style of catcher’s mask, didn’t think switching to the more modern hockey-style mask would have prevented the injury.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-82

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jamie Garcia, 8-5, 2.33 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-8, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy took part in some workouts Tuesday but remains sidelined a week after sustaining a concussion when he was struck in the mask by a foul tip at Miami. Lucroy wasn’t sure when he’d be able to return to action but Craig Counsell said that the team has yet to consider shutting Lucroy down for the final three weeks of the regular season.

--RHP Ariel Pena made his second career start -- and third career appearance -- Tuesday and held the Cardinals to a run on four hits over five-plus innings of work. The 26-year-old appeared in 43 games, including seven starts, for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, where he was 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA. Since joining the Brewers, he’s allowed five earned runs in 13 1/3 innings of work.

--LF Khris Davis hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday, a solo-shot off Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez. Davis has had a good year at Miller Park, where he’s batting .289 (54-for-187) with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 39 RBIs in 58 games.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg gave up the game-winning, two-run home run to Cardinals OF Jason Heyward Tuesday, but has been sharp since returning to the majors in late July. Prior to Tuesday, he’d appeared in 14 games and held opponents to a .169 batting average and five earned runs in 19 2/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were behind (Jason) Heyward all night. I think he was 2-0 on four of the five at-bats. We just fell behind to a good hitter and you can’t fall behind to a hitter like that all night because he’s going to make you pay.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-15. He was given no timetable for a return after being examined Sept. 12 by a concussion specialist.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana