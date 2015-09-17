Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Tightness in his lower back forced right fielder Ryan Braun from the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup Wednesday, marking just the third time Braun has missed a game since the All-Star break.

“I think it’s something that’s kind of built up over time,” Braun said. “I’ve had some challenging days lately. It was bothering me before (Tuesday‘s) game. I don’t think it will get ‘better-better’ for a while. Just kind of grind through it. ... I don’t really want to get into it too much. There’s some stuff going on.”

Braun didn’t elaborate on what he meant by “stuff,” but said the issue was limited to his back and was “pretty serious.”

The 31-year-old has put up some impressive numbers this season, batting .291 and leading the team with 25 home runs, 84 stolen bases while also stealing 23 bases.

Over his last 29 games, Braun has been especially good, posting a .376 average (41-for-109) with six homers and 21 RBIs.

His most impressive stat, though, might be 136 -- the number of games he’s played this season, putting him one ahead of his pace from last season, when back problems and a nagging injury to his right thumb sapped him of power and kept him out of the lineup.

“I think I’ve just got my bat path back to a place where it’s really good,” said Braun. “Back to where I want it to be, where it’s repeatable and I give myself a lot of room for error and hitting a lot of balls in the air. I still feel like I’ve hit a lot better than the numbers would indicate, but overall my swing has been pretty good.”

He underwent an experimental cryogenic procedure after the season that froze a nerve in the base of his thumb which seemed to rectify the situation. He underwent a follow-up procedure early in the season and was hitting .275 at the break with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs, landing a spot on the National League All-Star team.

His power numbers have dipped slightly since then, but he’s been hitting at a .319 clip in the second half.

”He’s had an outstanding season, he really has,“ manager Craig Counsell said. ”He’s been productive, he’s been consistent. He’s been a good all-around player and he’s been good in the clubhouse.

“He’s been a very, very good player. An All-Star; he’s played like an All-Star.”

Injuries and a 65-game suspension for his role in the Biogenesis scandal in 2012 limited Braun to just 196 games over the previous two seasons, but he’s played in all but eight of Milwaukee’s games in 2015.

Counsell was optimistic that he’d be back in the Brewers’ lineup Thursday.

“It’s just day-to-day,” Counsell said. “I‘m definitely hopeful that he plays tomorrow. It was a little tight yesterday, worse today. It’s been bugging him a little bit so we’re just trying to be careful.”

Braun is in his ninth season with Milwaukee and next season will be his first under a five-year, $105 million extension signed in April 2011.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-83

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 11-9, 2.89 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 11-12, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun was scratched from Milwaukee’s starting lineup Wednesday with lower back tightness. He had played in all but three games since the All-Star break and is batting .291 on the season with a team-best 25 home runs, 84 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Over his last 29 games, Braun was 41-for-109 (.376) at the plate with six homers and 21 RBIs.

--1B Adam Lind was held out of the lineup Wednesday against Cardinals LHP Jamie Garcia. Lind, a .284 hitter in his first season with the Brewers, was batting .229 against left-handed pitchers this season and .299 against righties. Against St. Louis this season, Lind is 10-for-44 at the plate with a home run and six RBIs.

--SS Jean Segura doubled in four trips Wednesday give him at least one hit in five of his last seven and seven of his last nine games. Segura is batting .328 (20-for-61) with four doubles, a triple and eight runs scored during 14 September games.

--INF Elian Herrera recorded his third double in his last five games, giving him a career-high 18 for the season. Since returning to the Brewers July 31, Herrera is batting .261 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs while splitting time at second and third base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t have a big scoring opportunity after that inning. We’ve done some good things the last two nights but not enough to beat a good team.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was scratched Sept. 16 but is expected to play Sept. 17.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-16. He was given no timetable for a return after being examined Sept. 12 by a concussion specialist.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana