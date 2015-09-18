Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Despite the initial concern when Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson was hit in the head by a line drive Thursday, it appears the pitcher wasn’t seriously injured.

With the St. Louis Cardinals leading the Brewers 2-0 in the third inning, Nelson gave up a leadoff double to third baseman Matt Carpenter, then threw a 1-1 slider to center fielder Tommy Pham.

Pham ripped the 89 mph pitch right up the middle, hitting Nelson above his ear.

The 26-year-old pitcher fell to the ground, face first, and lay motionless for about a minute. He was helped up by team trainer Dan Wright and was able to walk off the field under his own power.

“I think he escaped without any serious harm,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’re very, very fortunate. It’s scary. It’s not something you ever want to see.”

Nelson was taken to a local hospital where a CT scan revealed a contusion but no fractures or other serious injury. He was kept overnight for further observation, and Counsell wasn’t sure whether Nelson would be able to make his next scheduled start.

“The next couple days, we’ll have to monitor and make sure he’s OK,” Counsell said. “We’ll go from there.”

Nelson was charged with four runs Thursday and took the loss as the Brewers fell 6-3.

In his first full major league season, Nelson has made 30 starts and is 11-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-84

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 3-0, 2.67 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-1, 6.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jonathan Lucroy (post-concussion symptoms) sat out his seventh consecutive game Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said Lucroy is making “slow, positive progress” but still wasn’t sure if the catcher would return this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek played catch Thursday but has no timetable for a return to action, manager Craig Counsell said. Blazek has been on the disabled list since breaking his right hand after giving up a game-winning home run to Cubs C Miguel Montero on Aug. 12.

--RHP Matt Garza, removed from the rotation last week, left the team to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to twins. Manager Craig Counsell said he did not expect Garza to return to the team this season. Garza last pitched Sept. 5 and declined the chance to work out of the bullpen for the rest of the year. In the second season of a four-year, $50 million contract, the 31-year-old, 10-year veteran struggled from the outset and went 6-14 with a 5.63 ERA.

--RF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers’ starting lineup Thursday, having sat out the night before with back tightness. Braun said the pain hasn’t gone away but is manageable and he hopes to finish out the season. Braun went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Milwaukee’s 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson spent Thursday night in a Milwaukee hospital, where he remained under observation after taking a line drive to the head in the third inning against St. Louis. Nelson was struck on the right side of the head on a ball hit by Cardinals OF Tommy Pham. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, and a CT scan revealed no fractures, just a contusion. Nelson was charged with four runs in two-plus innings Thursday, taking the loss to fall to 11-13 with a 4.11 ERA in 30 starts this year.

--1B Adam Lind had two hits Thursday, his 41st multi-hit game of the season. Acquired from Toronto last November in exchange for RHP Marco Estrada, Lind is second on the team with a .289 average, third with 19 home runs and second with 81 RBIs. He has been especially good at Miller Park, where he is batting .335 (80-for-239) with 35 runs, 19 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 71 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was really, really scary for me. I saw the ball hit him right in his face. I was praying he would be OK.” -- 3B Elian Herrera, on RHP Jimmy Nelson, who was hospitalized after getting hurt Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. A CT scan showed no fractures, but he was hospitalized overnight for observation.

--RF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was scratched Sept. 16 but was back in the lineup Sept. 17.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-17. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He played catch Sept. 17, but there was no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Matt Garza

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana