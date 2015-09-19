Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Jimmy Nelson was in good spirits Friday but spent a second night under observation at a Milwaukee hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night against St. Louis.

Manager Craig Counsell said he spoke to Nelson on Friday afternoon.

“He’s great,” Counsell said. “He’s Jimmy. He’s raring to go.”

Counsell said he wasn’t sure whether or not Nelson would make his next scheduled start but fully expected the 26-year-old to pitch again before the end of the season.

“We need to wait about 48 hours,” Counsell said. “We need to give him a little more time but he’s going to pitch again this year. I really think he’ll pitch again this year. I‘m not worried about the mental part of it at all.”

Nelson was facing Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham in the third inning Thursday when the incident happened. Pham connected on an 89 mph 1-1 slider and sent it right back at Nelson, who turned his head at the last moment.

Nelson fell to the ground and laid motionless, face down, for a few moments while Brewers’ medical personnel tended to him but he walked off the field under his own power.

A CT scan revealed that Nelson suffered a contusion.

”It’s just precautionary,“ Counsell said of the extended hospital stay. ”It was just a head contusion and they just want to make sure everything is 100 percent before he walks out the door. He does not have a concussion. He wasn’t diagnosed with a concussion.

“We’re fortunate here. From what we saw, it’s a good result. We’re lucky and thankful that’s all it is.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-85

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Reds (RHP Josh Smith, 0-2, 7.36 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 9-6, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson spent a second night under observation at a Milwaukee hospital and is recovering from a contusion suffered when he was struck in the head by a line drive Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell said Nelson was feeling good but doctors wanted to keep an eye on him for an additional night. He wasn’t sure whether or not Nelson would make his next start but expected him to pitch before the end of the regular season.

--RHP Zach Davies’ fourth major league start showed improvement, but the rookie was again plagued by walks. He issued four in a 5-3 loss to the Reds, while allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts in six innings of work. Davies has struck out 14 and walked 12 in 21 innings of work this season.

--LF Khris Davis belted his 22nd home run of the season, a second-inning solo shot off Reds RHP Brandon Finnegan. Davis has three home runs in his last five games and 15 since Aug. 6. Only the Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes has more during that stretch. Davis’ 22 home runs match his career high and put him second on the team this season.

--C Jonathan Lucroy continued to make progress in his recovery from a concussion. He’d been stretching and running with the team and Friday, took overhand batting practice in the cage prior to Milwaukee’s 5-3 loss to Cincinnati. Lucroy has missed seven games since suffering the concussion last week in Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got runners on, (but) we just didn’t get that next hit. That was the story of the game.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. A CT scan showed no fractures, but he was hospitalized overnight for observation.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-18. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He played catch Sept. 17, but there was no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Matt Garza

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana