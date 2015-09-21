Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

Five weeks after Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin announced that he was resigning, the team reportedly settled on his successor Sunday.

According to multiple media reports, Houston Astros assistant GM David Stearns will take over in Milwaukee. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal first reported the story. The official announcement is expected to come Monday.

Stearns, 30, is an analytics-oriented Harvard graduate who was the No. 2 man to Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who is in his third year with the Astros. Stearns was the Cleveland Indians’ director of baseball operations in 2011 and 2012, following stints with the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stearns also previously worked for Major League Baseball as its labor relations manager, part of the negotiating team on the collective-bargaining agreement with the players association.

The Brewers (63-86) are in last place in the National League Central this season, and they last reached the postseason in 2011.

During Melvin’s tenure, the team had five managers, and the Brewers have made it to the postseason twice.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-86

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 5-9, 4.41 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 8-6, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Elian Herrera was out of the lineup Sunday and will need at least a few more days before his right leg feels well enough to play. Herrera suffered a deep thigh bruise Saturday night in a collision while trying to chase down a fly ball against Cincinnati. Herrera was on crutches Sunday but said he expects to return before the season ends.

--LF Khris Davis did not start Sunday but did appear as a pinch-hitter a day after suffering a slightly sprained right ankle. Davis singled in his only at-bat and now has hits in six of his last seven games. He’s batting .297 this season at Miller Park with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs.

--1B Adam Lind recorded his ninth three-hit game of the season and drove in three runs Sunday in Milwaukee’s 8-4 victory over the Reds. He’s been Milwaukee’s most consistent hitter this season, batting .292 with 19 homers and 84 RBIs. He’s been especially good at Miller Park, where he’s hit 10 home runs and driven in 49 while batting .343.

--CF Jason Rogers made his first career start in center field Sunday. Normally a first baseman, Rogers occasionally played a corner outfield spot but with starters Ryan Braun and Khris Davis hurt and Shane Peterson limited to pinch-hitting duties because of a sore knee, manager Craig Counsell gave Rogers a shot, in part to keep his hot bat in the lineup. Rogers is 15-for-33 this month with a home run and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Adam had a big game today. Especially on a day like today when he’s definitely the anchor in that lineup. His double in that inning gave us the lead.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on 1B Adam Lind’s three-hit game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Khris Davis (sprained right ankle) did not start but appeared as a pinch-hitter Sept. 20. He is day-to-day.

--OF Shane Peterson (right knee bruise) collided with two teammates chasing down a fly ball Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was injured in a collision chasing down a fly ball Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. A CT scan showed no fractures, but he was hospitalized overnight for observation.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-20. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He played catch Sept. 17, but there was no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jimmy Nelson

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Matt Garza

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana