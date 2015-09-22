Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers’ rebuilding process took another step forward Monday when the team introduced Brian Stearns as the ninth general manager in franchise history.

The 30-year-old Harvard graduate replaced Doug Melvin, and is considered something of a rising star in major-league circles. He previously spent time in the front office of the Indians, Mets and Pirates as well as in the Commissioner’s office, where he worked in Major League Baseball’s Labor Relations department.

For the last three seasons, he served as the right-hand man to Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, where he helped oversee a rebuilding project that has the Astros within reach of a return to the postseason for the first time since 2005.

“We focused on his experience,” principal owner Mark Attanasio said at an introductory press conference Monday afternoon at Miller Park. “His experience is quite impressive. The fact that he was able to achieve all of that at a comparatively young age is only a benefit and testament to his work ethic and his drive.”

But now, he’ll be running the show in Milwaukee, where he inherits a franchise in transition and in the throes of a youth movement.

After faltering down the stretch in 2014, the Brewers stumbled out of the gate in 2015 and were irrelevant since a 10-0 Opening Day loss to Colorado.

Manager Ron Roenicke was fired a month into the season and replaced with Craig Counsell, who was given a three-year contract despite Melvin’s up-in-the-air status and an influx of new prospects. At the trade deadline, the organization was flooded with prospects after a series of deals involving Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Stearns’ own Astros, who shipped four top prospects to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Carlos Gomez and right-handed starter Mike Fiers.

Stearns joked about clairvoyance when making the deal, saying he “wanted to make sure they were there for me,” but admitted that the influx of young talent into the Brewers’ farm system, along with the pieces already in place at the major league level, made Milwaukee an attractive destination, and a place that fits in well with his philosophy.

“You can’t build a team through free agency,” Stearns said. “Even the biggest-market team in baseball can’t do that. The trick is to develop a process and a system that allows you to constantly regenerate that pipeline even as you’re competitive at the major-league level.”

Along with talent, Stearns will also inherit Counsell. Stearns dismissed the notion of bringing in “his own guy,” and said he’s already had a good chat with Counsell, who moved into Milwaukee’s front office after a 16-year playing career.

“Craig is a really impressive guy,” Stearns said. “He has a tremendous reputation in the industry. Mark mentioned the importance of the manager-general manager relationship. It needs to be a true partnership where there is trust on both ends.”

The fruits of Stearns’ labor are starting to pay off in Houston, where three painful 100-loss seasons have given way to a playoff chase. He’s confident that the pieces already in place, combined with his plan moving forward and support from ownership, can turn the Brewers into a perennial contender.

“I would not have come here if I didn’t think it was possible to win a World Series in Milwaukee,” he said.

Attanasio, who began with a list of 44 candidates and met individually with all who interviewed, is confident in Stearns’ ability.

“This is absolutely the guy who is going to get us there,” Attanasio said.

Melvin, who took over the Brewers in 2002, announced his retirement in August. He will stay on through the season, then serve in an advisory role.

Stearns joins the staff immediately but won’t formally take over the GM duties until Oct. 5.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-87

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Cravy, 0-7, 6.43 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 19-6, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta (5-10) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings while taking his second consecutive loss. “After a very efficient first inning, in the second (Peralta) walked three guys and that was costly, part of the three-run inning,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “Command was not great and again, it was having trouble getting consistency with the sinker. That’s his pitch, it’s an important pitch for him.”

--1B Adam Lind was 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on Monday. He belted his 20th home run of the season to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth. He now has 20 or home runs in five of his 10 major league seasons, the last coming in 2013.

--OF Ryan Braun may be considering offseason back surgery but the Brewers aren’t writing off his return this season. MLB.com reported the possible development Monday but Brewers manager Craig Counsell didn’t rule out Braun still in action. “He still wants to play but we’re going to make sure that when he does play, he’s ready to play,” Counsell said. “He’s got a back issue and right now, at this point, it’s manageable but we don’t want it to get worse.”

--RHP Jimmy Nelson’s season is finished as he recovers from being struck on the head by a liner last week. “A neurologist felt that, in his case, despite the fact that he didn’t have a concussion, he still had trauma to the head,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “So in his view, it was best that we don’t take a risk.” Nelson finished at 11-13 with a 4.11 ERA.

--RHP Tyler Cravy (0-7) steps into the rotation in Jimmy Nelson’s spot in Tuesday’s second game of a three-game set with the Cubs. Cravy has made 11 appearances. He allowed three runs on four hits in a one-inning outing on Sept. 19 against the Reds. He’s expected to work a short outing.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. A CT scan showed no fractures, but he was hospitalized overnight for observation. His season is finished upon recommendation of a neurologist Sept. 21. He didn’t suffer a concussion, but still had some head trauma.

--LF Khris Davis (sprained right ankle) did not start but appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 20. He started Sept. 21.

--OF Shane Peterson (right knee bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20 but returned to action Sept. 21.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-20. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13. He played catch Sept. 17, but there was no timetable for his return.

