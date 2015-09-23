Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers added an infusion of Double-A talent to their big league roster Tuesday.

The Brewers called up six players from their Biloxi, Miss., affiliate following the completion of the Shuckers’ season Monday, a three-games-to-two series loss to Chattanooga (a Minnesota Twins affiliate) for the Southern League championship.

Five of the six will get their first taste of the big leagues during the season’s final 11 games.

Milwaukee recalled infielder Yadiel Rivera and right-hander Tyler Wagner.

The Brewers also selected the contracts of right-handers Yhonathan Barrios, Adrian Houser, Jorge Lopez and outfielder Michael Reed. Only Wagner has major league previous major league experience.

Rivera made his big league debut Tuesday in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cubs, coming on as a sub and going 0-for-2. He batted .277 in 52 games for Biloxi and also played at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season.

Wagner posted an 11-5 record in 25 starts with the Shuckers and held opponents to a .235 collective batting average.

Barrios was acquired from Pittsburgh on July 23 in the Aramis Ramirez trade. A former infielder, he became a pitcher in 2013. In a combined 49 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this year, he went 4-5 with 17 saves and a 2.83 ERA.

Houser, acquired on July 30 from the Houston Astros with three others in the Carlos Gomez trade, was 4-1 with a 2.92 ERA in seven regular-season starts for Biloxi. He threw a shutout in the first game of the Southern League playoffs.

Lopez went 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA in 24 games with Biloxi and was named Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year and the Southern League pitcher of the year. He also was a Southern League All-Star.

Reed batted .278 average with five homers and 49 RBIs in 93 games in Double-A. He was promoted Aug. 1 to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he finished the regular season before rejoining Biloxi for the Southern League playoffs.

One day after declaring Jimmy Nelson finished for the season, Milwaukee placed the right-hander on the 60-day disabled list due to a head contusion. Right-hander Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) also moved from the 15-day to 60-day DL, with both moves clearing spots on the 40-man roster for newly promoted players.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-88

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 1-2, 6.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-6, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyler Cravy (0-8) worked four innings and allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to the Cubs. He is 0-6 with a 6.52 ERA as a starter and has a 6.48 ERA with three home runs allowed in two starts against Chicago this season.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, one day after the Brewers declared him finished for the season upon the advice of a neurologist. Nelson (11-13, 4.11 ERA) was struck on the head by a line drive last week.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) was moved from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list. Blazek (5-3, 2.43 ERA) last appeared Aug. 12 in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs in 10 innings.

--INF Yadiel Rivera recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday. He batted .277 in 52 games for the Shuckers and also played at Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, batting .238 in 81 games. He entered each season between 2011-14 rated the organization’s best defensive infielder by Baseball America. Rivera made his big league debut Tuesday in the Brewers’ 4-0 loss to the Cubs, coming on as a sub and going 0-for-2.

--RHP Tyler Wagner recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday. He posted an 11-5 record in 25 starts with the Shuckers and held opponents to a .235 collective batting average. He made one appearance for the Brewers on May 31, a 3 2/3-inning start in which he gave up five runs.

--RHP Yhonathan Barrios had his contract selected by Milwaukee from Double-A Biloxi. He was acquired from Pittsburgh on July 23 in the Aramis Ramirez trade and cash. A former infielder, he became a pitcher in 2013. In a combined 49 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this year, he went 4-5 with 17 saves and a 2.83 ERA.

--RHP Adrian Houser had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. Houser, acquired on July 30 from the Astros with three others in the Carlos Gomez trade, was 4-1 with a 2.92 ERA in seven regular-season starts for Biloxi. He threw a shutout in the first game of the Southern League playoffs.

--RHP Jorge Lopez had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. He had a 12-5 record and a 2.26 ERA in 24 games with Biloxi and was named the Brewers’ minor league pitcher of the year and the Southern League pitcher of the year. He was league leader in opponents’ batting average (.205), and he tied for first in wins.

--OF Michael Reed had his contract selected from Double-A Biloxi. He had a .278 average with five homers and 49 RBIs in 93 games for Biloxi. He was promoted Aug. 1 to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he finished the regular season before rejoining Biloxi for the Southern League playoffs.

--RHP Zach Davies (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season for the Brewers. He started Friday against Cincinnati in a 5-3 loss, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Davies was acquired from Baltimore on July 31 in exchange for OF Gerardo Parra.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to give him credit. He hits his spots and he’s got electric stuff -- swing and miss stuff in the zone. You’ve just got to battle and just hope we string (hits) together, but he’s tough.” -- LF Kris Davis, on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who threw a three-hitter Tuesday while beating the Brewers 4-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20-22.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-22. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Jorge Lopez

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana

OF Michael Reed