Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Milwaukee Brewers already have a significantly altered roster even before calling up a half-dozen minor leaguers this week.

And there’s still 10 more games to play.

Just over half the 25-man roster that opened the season in April remain active, with three -- right-handers Michael Blazek, Jimmy Nelson and Wily Peralta -- now on the disabled list or done for the season.

Peralta moved to the sidelines on Wednesday after the Brewers shut him down for the season as a left oblique strain flared up after taking the loss in a 9-5 loss to the Cubs on Monday.

Twelve players, or nearly half the Brewers roster, have departed or are no longer available.

They also had a managerial switch when Ron Roenicke was replaced by Craig Counsell on May 4.

Some of the roster changes involved trades.

During an eight-day span in July, third baseman Aramis Ramirez went to the Pirates, outfielder Carlos Gomez and right-handed pitcher Mike Fiers went to the Astros, outfielder Gerard Parra was acquired by the Orioles while right-handed pitcher Jonathan Broxton went to the Cardinals.

Milwaukee has featured 49 position players on the roster and had put out 119 different lineups through Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-88

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungman, 9-6, 3.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 16-6, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Davies pitched six shutout innings for his second win of the month as the Brewers avoided a series sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday. ”I worked on some things between starts and it translated,“ said Davies. ”A little of it was game plan, going after hitters, attacking them and making sure I‘m not losing strikes down in the zone and making sure that I‘m making them swing. Davies improved to 2-2 as he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out four.

--RHP Wily Peralta is done for the season after experiencing a flare up of a left oblique strain, the same injury that put him on the disabled list earlier this season. He took the loss in Monday’s 9-5 loss to the Cubs and was originally scheduled to start on Saturday in St. Louis.

--INF Yadiel Rivera made his major league debut on Tuesday as a defensive replacement, becoming the eighth Brewers player to appear in his first big league game this season. He went 0-2 in the game.

--1B Adam Lind already has his fifth 20-home run season and needs just four RBIs for his second 90-plus RBI campaign. He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday has hit safely in four of his last five games. Lind’s 32 doubles this year are the most since he had 32 in 2010.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann (9-6, 3.31 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and first against the Cardinals as the Brewers open a three-game series in St. Louis. Jungmann started last Saturday against Cincinnati and had no decision in a 9-7 Milwaukee loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great performance, I think a real confidence-builder for him. I think a night like tonight when he does what he’s good at, it works. He knows that he’s got weapons to get major league hitters out.” -- Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Zach Davies after a win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique) was shut down for the rest of the season as of Sept. 23.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20-23.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-23. It is uncertain if he will play again this season.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Jorge Lopez

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana

OF Michael Reed