Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers never got out of the starting blocks this year, losing 18 of its first 23 games and getting manager Ron Roenicke fired after four weeks.

The season can’t end soon enough for the Brewers, who need just one loss to reach 90 and are limping to the finish line with a lineup ravaged by injuries and a starting rotation rife with rookies.

But even as the team wheezes to the start of a potentially long rebuild in a division presently populated by the National League’s top three teams, catcher Jonathan Lucroy was eager to return after a 14-game absence due to a concussion.

Lucroy got back into action during Thursday night’s 7-3 loss in St. Louis, pinch-hitting in the eighth and singling. He then entered defensively at first base, finishing the game there in Adam Lind’s place.

Doctors have forbidden Lucroy from catching for the season’s remainder, but he’ll get into the lineup against left-handed starters, which means he’ll get a game Saturday night against the Cardinals’ Jaime Garcia. Lucroy can’t wait.

“The last two weeks have been boring,” said Lucroy, a 2014 All-Star starter who set an MLB single-season record for most doubles by a catcher with 46. “I like to be in there and contributing to the team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-89

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 2-0, 3.50 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 14-7, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann sailed through three innings, but recent trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark cropped up again in the fourth and cost him a loss. Jungmann gave up back-to-back homers to Jhonny Peralta and Stephen Piscotty, erasing a 3-0 lead and sending him to his seventh loss against nine wins. Jungmann gave up six hits and six runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

--RHP Ariel Pena will get the call Friday night when Milwaukee continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Pena bagged an 8-4 win Sunday against Cincinnati, working five innings and giving up two runs off four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Pena started against the Cardinals Sept. 15, getting into the sixth inning with a shutout before giving up a run and settling for a no-decision.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) missed his sixth straight start Thursday night and there’s no timetable for his return. Braun hasn’t played since a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati Sept. 18. He’s one of just two players in MLB this year with at least 20 homers and 20 steals, joining Paul Goldschmidt of Arizona.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) returned from a 14-game absence Thursday night, singling as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and staying in the game for defense. Lucroy isn’t able to catch for the season’s remainder, but will pick up starts when left-handed pitchers go, which means he’ll play Saturday night when St. Louis runs Jaime Garcia to the bump.

--SS Yadiel Rivera singled to left off Michael Wacha in the second inning for his first MLB hit, going 1-for-4 on the night. It was the first MLB start for Rivera, who made his debut Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs, entering the game at third base and going 0-for-2. Rivera could get a little more playing time before the season’s over.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Giving up home runs is frustrating, because it’s not something I normally do. Home runs can change a game quickly and I‘m not used to that happening.” -- Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann, after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) sat Sept. 18-24 and there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20-24.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-23. He came on as a pinch hitter Sept. 24.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Jorge Lopez

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana

OF Michael Reed