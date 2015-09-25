Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
ST. LOUIS -- The Milwaukee Brewers never got out of the starting blocks this year, losing 18 of its first 23 games and getting manager Ron Roenicke fired after four weeks.
The season can’t end soon enough for the Brewers, who need just one loss to reach 90 and are limping to the finish line with a lineup ravaged by injuries and a starting rotation rife with rookies.
But even as the team wheezes to the start of a potentially long rebuild in a division presently populated by the National League’s top three teams, catcher Jonathan Lucroy was eager to return after a 14-game absence due to a concussion.
Lucroy got back into action during Thursday night’s 7-3 loss in St. Louis, pinch-hitting in the eighth and singling. He then entered defensively at first base, finishing the game there in Adam Lind’s place.
Doctors have forbidden Lucroy from catching for the season’s remainder, but he’ll get into the lineup against left-handed starters, which means he’ll get a game Saturday night against the Cardinals’ Jaime Garcia. Lucroy can’t wait.
“The last two weeks have been boring,” said Lucroy, a 2014 All-Star starter who set an MLB single-season record for most doubles by a catcher with 46. “I like to be in there and contributing to the team.”
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 2-0, 3.50 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 14-7, 3.01 ERA)
--RHP Taylor Jungmann sailed through three innings, but recent trouble keeping the ball in the ballpark cropped up again in the fourth and cost him a loss. Jungmann gave up back-to-back homers to Jhonny Peralta and Stephen Piscotty, erasing a 3-0 lead and sending him to his seventh loss against nine wins. Jungmann gave up six hits and six runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts.
--RHP Ariel Pena will get the call Friday night when Milwaukee continues its four-game series in St. Louis. Pena bagged an 8-4 win Sunday against Cincinnati, working five innings and giving up two runs off four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Pena started against the Cardinals Sept. 15, getting into the sixth inning with a shutout before giving up a run and settling for a no-decision.
--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) missed his sixth straight start Thursday night and there’s no timetable for his return. Braun hasn’t played since a 5-3 loss to Cincinnati Sept. 18. He’s one of just two players in MLB this year with at least 20 homers and 20 steals, joining Paul Goldschmidt of Arizona.
--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) returned from a 14-game absence Thursday night, singling as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and staying in the game for defense. Lucroy isn’t able to catch for the season’s remainder, but will pick up starts when left-handed pitchers go, which means he’ll play Saturday night when St. Louis runs Jaime Garcia to the bump.
--SS Yadiel Rivera singled to left off Michael Wacha in the second inning for his first MLB hit, going 1-for-4 on the night. It was the first MLB start for Rivera, who made his debut Tuesday night at the Chicago Cubs, entering the game at third base and going 0-for-2. Rivera could get a little more playing time before the season’s over.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Giving up home runs is frustrating, because it’s not something I normally do. Home runs can change a game quickly and I‘m not used to that happening.” -- Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann, after a loss Thursday.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) sat Sept. 18-24 and there is no timetable for his return.
--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He did not play Sept. 20-24.
--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-23. He came on as a pinch hitter Sept. 24.
--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.
--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.
--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Zach Davies
RHP Ariel Pena
RHP Tyler Cravy
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
LHP Cesar Jimenez
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Kyle Lohse
RHP David Goforth
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Tyler Wagner
RHP Yhonathan Barrios
RHP Adrian Houser
RHP Jorge Lopez
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
Nevin Ashley
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Jason Rogers
INF/OF Elian Herrera
INF Luis Sardinas
INF Yadiel Rivera
LF Khris Davis
CF Shane Peterson
RF Ryan Braun
OF Logan Schafer
OF Domingo Santana
OF Michael Reed