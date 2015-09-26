Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- On paper, there would seem to be no real compelling reason for right fielder Ryan Braun to return to the Milwaukee lineup this year.

Braun, who is hitting .287 with 25 homers and 84 RBIs for a team that’s been out of the race seemingly the entire year, hasn’t started the last seven games with lower back tightness. But he was back on the scene Friday night as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the Brewers’ 4-3 win in St. Louis, lining out to right field.

“He’s doing much better,” manager Craig Counsell said of Braun. “He felt great today. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow. He’s still a possibility for starts before the year’s over.”

With left-hander Jaime Garcia scheduled to start Saturday night for St. Louis, it appears that Braun will get the start. That has to cheer not just Milwaukee fans, but Pittsburgh supporters who would love help from their division rival as the Pirates try to run down the Cardinals.

Braun is one of only two players in the National League with more than 20 homers and 20 steals, joining Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Even in a season where the Brewers have largely underachieved, Braun has produced his normal numbers.

And in a spot where he could be excused for shutting it down early, Braun is going to play it out and try to have at least a peripheral impact on the race.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-89

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Tyler Wagner, 0-0, 12.27 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 9-5, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ariel Pena went five innings Friday night, giving up six hits and three runs with a walk and five strikeouts. Pena displayed better command in this start, as he issued 11 walks in his first 18 innings, but helped St. Louis start a two-run fourth by giving a free pass to Jason Heyward. Pena has allowed just one homer in 23 innings and could contend for a spot in next year’s rotation.

--RHP Tyler Wagner gets his second MLB start Saturday night when Milwaukee continues its series in St. Louis. Wagner was recalled from Double-A Biloxi Tuesday after going 11-5 with a 2.25 ERA, the lowest in the Southern League. Wagner pitched in the Brewers’ 7-6, 17-inning win over Arizona May 31, lasting just 3 2/3 innings and allowing five runs off nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) missed his seventh consecutive start Friday night but was able to pinch-hit in the seventh inning, lining out to right. Braun is scheduled to start Saturday night when left-hander Jaime Garcia takes the mound for St. Louis. Braun hasn’t started since Sept. 18, when Milwaukee lost 5-3 to Cincinnati in Miller Park.

--2B Scooter Gennett’s leadoff double gave him hits in 16 of his 17 career games at Busch Stadium, where he owns a .348 career average (23-of-66). Gennett went 1-for-3 before getting hooked for a pinch-hitter to start the eighth inning. He will probably sit out Saturday night with Garcia scheduled to start.

--LF Khris Davis made up for a bad baserunning blunder in the fourth inning, lining the eventual game-winning homer as the leadoff man in the ninth. It was his 24th homer of the year and his third career homer in the ninth inning or later. It was his second game-winning homer of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Spoiler alert.” -- Brewers LF Khris Davis, after his team beat St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) did not start Sept. 18-25, but pinch-hit Sept. 25. He is scheduled to start Sept. 26.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19, and he did not play Sept. 20-25.

--C Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) did not play Sept. 9-23. He came on as a pinch hitter Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Jorge Lopez

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana

OF Michael Reed