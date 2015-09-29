Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Back in 1974, as the story goes, Cincinnati manager Sparky Anderson was raging after his Reds lost a critical late-season game to hapless San Diego. The Padres were happy afterward, talking about spoiling the Reds’ chances.

“No spoilers,” Anderson fumed, “don’t collect no checks.”

This year, spoiling is about all Milwaukee can do. And in what might have been its last chance to ruin someone’s season, the Brewers did their best to make the St. Louis Cardinals’ final week a tough one.

A seven-run ninth inning rally against the St. Louis bullpen turned a 3-1 deficit into an 8-4 win, making a 3-hour, 20-minute flight from St. Louis to San Diego a very happy one. At 66-90, Milwaukee can only accomplish avoiding the NL Central cellar, but it can also give itself a little company in the misery company come October.

Infielder Jason Rogers, whose grand slam in the ninth gave the Brewers the lead for good, sure sounded like someone who was happy to play the role of villain for a contender.

“Playing the guys in the division,” he said, “it’s always good to beat them at the end and maybe ruin their season. So it feels good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-90

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jorge Lopez, MLB debut) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 10-11, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Braun’s season has come to an end. The Brewers shut down Braun on Sunday because of a lack of progress in rehabbing his back. He most likely will have surgery in the offseason. Braun has quietly enjoyed a productive season. In 139 games, he has belted 25 home runs and driven in 84. He also has stolen 24 bases.

--RHP Tyler Cravy went only three innings, giving up a hit and three walks with two strikeouts. Manager Craig Counsell said after the game, an 8-4 Brewers win, that the plan was to keep Cravy’s innings low because he hasn’t been stretched out. Cravy threw just 28 of his 51 pitches for strikes, but was able to keep St. Louis off the board.

--RHP Jorge Lopez will get the start Tuesday night in his MLB debut when Milwaukee opens a series in San Diego. Lopez was named Southern League Pitcher of the Year, going 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA at Double-A Mobile and holding opponents to a league-low .205 batting average. He was second in ERA, trailing only teammate Tyler Wagner, and ranked third in strikeouts with 137.

--INF Jason Rogers is earning serious consideration for a spot on next year’s team due to his ability to pinch hit. Rogers’ ninth inning grand slam helped Milwaukee rally for a win Sunday and was his 13th pinch hit in 48 at-bats with two homers and eight RBIs. Counsell said that Rogers doesn’t need regular duty to have good at-bats and his slam illustrated that theory to a T.

--LF Khris Davis might be sad to leave St. Louis after belting his fifth and sixth homers against it on Sunday. Davis’ solo shot in the second started the scoring and his ninth inning blast with two men aboard capped a seven-run rally. Davis’ first homer marked his 250th career hit. In his career, more than 23 percent of his hits have gone for homers.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez’s 37th save was his 13th straight against the Cardinals. He needed just two pitches to retire pinch-hitter Brandon Moss on a fly-out with runners at the corners to end Sunday’s game. Rodriguez now has 857 appearances in his MLB career, one behind Charlie Hough for 35th on the all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First career grand slam off a tough righty, one of the best in the game in (Trevor) Rosenthal. It was special.” -- Brewers INF Jason Rogers, after a win vs. St. Louis on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) after not playing from Sept. 18-25, he was shut down for the season on Sept. 27.

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19, and he did not play Sept. 20-27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he still had some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

RHP Jorge Lopez

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Shane Peterson

RF Ryan Braun

OF Logan Schafer

OF Domingo Santana

OF Michael Reed