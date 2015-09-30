Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-hander Jorge Lopez was not the first rookie pitcher to start for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

In fact, when the 22-year-old pitched Tuesday night at Petco Park, he became the 12th member of the Brewers to make their major league debut this season, a franchise record. He was also the 11th starting pitcher used by the Brewers in 2015, six of them rookies.

However, he became only the second to win his big-league debut.

A two-run, sixth-inning homer by shortstop Jean Segura gave the Brewers a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres also made a winner of Lopez, who was the Brewers’ second-round pick in the 2011 draft.

”I think it was a great first outing,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Lopez. ”He learned something from it for sure. His stuff is going to work. It’s a great fastball with real downhill action.

“He made a couple of mistakes with a couple off-speed pitches to their good hitters.”

Lopez was both the Southern League Pitcher of the Year and the Brewers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year this season after going 12-5 with a 2.26 ERA in 24 starts for Double-A Biloxi.

Lopez is the second-highest drafted pitcher ever out of Puerto Rico.

“At first, it was like, ‘Here I am,'” Lopez said of his major league debut. “It was great. It was amazing. I’ll take the win.”

Lopez allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven and threw 94 pitches, 59 of them strikes.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-90

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 2-2, 4.67 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 6-15, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jean Segura had a double, a homer and three RBIs in three at-bats against Padres RHP Tyson Ross on Tuesday night. Segura is 6-for-14 in his career against Ross with two homers. Segura’s sixth homer of the season was his first since Sept. 17. The three RBIs matched his career high.

--2B Scooter Gennett, who went 2-for-4 with a run Tuesday, is hitting .289 (84-for-291) with five home runs and 26 RBIs since being recalled from the minor leagues on June 11. All 18 of his multi-hit games this season have come since he was recalled.

--1B Adam Lind had an RBI single in the first inning Tuesday at San Diego. He is hitting .421 (8-for-19) against the Padres this season with five RBIs. With 86 RBIs on the season, he needs one more to match the second-best single-season total of his career.

--RHP Francisco Rodriguez picked up his 38th save Tuesday by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning at San Diego. He has two blown saves in 40 opportunities this year, a 95 percent success rate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their rookie was outstanding.” -- Padres manager Pat Murphy, on Milwaukee RHP Jorge Lopez, who led the Brewers to a 4-3 win at San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19, and he did not play Sept. 20-29.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he experienced some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Jorge Lopez

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Logan Schafer

RF Domingo Santana

OF Shane Peterson

OF Michael Reed

OF Ryan Braun