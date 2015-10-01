Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Milwaukee’s Taylor Jungman is one win shy of reaching double digits in his rookie season.

But regardless if he becomes the 12th pitcher in Brewers history to do so when facing the San Diego Padres on Thursday, he’s impressed Craig Counsell.

“He’s done very well,” said Counsell, before the Brewers beat the Padres, 5-0, on Tuesday. “He’s stayed away from the home runs and stayed away from the big inning. Although, not as much lately.”

After winning his second straight game on Sept. 3, he hasn’t won since. Still, Counsell has a plus-fastball and a demeanor that bleeds confidence.

“I think he has had a great first season,” Counsel said.

“Taylor has a great presence and he is in control of the game out there. He’s aware of everything that is going on.”

He’ll face the Padres with one game against them under his belt. He beat them on Aug. 5, when allowing two runs and six hits over seven innings.

Overall, opponents are batting .239 off Jungman and he’s turned in 10 quality starts.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-90

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungman, 9-7, 3.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-15, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jorge Lopez will get the final start of the season for the Brewers. The club is interested to see its young prospect after he won his lone decision. “That was kind of the plan all along,” manager Craig Counsell said of Lopez getting the last start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. “He’s fine. He’s not a guy we red flag because of innings.”

--RHP Yhonathan Barrios is gaining more confidence of manager Craig Counsell. He proved it on Tuesday night when Barrios, a converted infielder, was heating up in the bullpen and the Brewers took the lead in the sixth inning. But instead of avoiding going to Barrios in that stressful role, Counsell didn’t budge. “We stayed with him and he deserves that,” Counsell said. “He’s a strike-thrower.”

--INF/OF Elian Herrera isn’t expected to play any more this season, according to manager Craig Counsell. He is still idle with a right thigh bruise after a colliding with teammate Shane Peterson on Sept. 19 when going for a pop up. “We want to get him healthy before he leaves,” Counsell said.

--C Jonathan Lucroy was used in a pinch-hitting role on Wednesday, making an out. Since he missed 14 games in mid- to late-September with a concussion, he has started but one game. And that came at first base on Saturday against the St, Louis Cardinals.

--RHP Zach Davies is setting career marks at every turn. After blanking the Padres for seven innings on Wednesday, his scoreless streak has reached 15 innings. His six strikeouts against the Padres was a career high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had two just great starts. It was Zach doing what he is good at. I think knowing what he can do to be successful at and he pitches his game. It is really a positive sign.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of RHP Zach Davies, who blanked the Padres for seven innings on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19, and he did not play Sept. 20-30. He isn’t expected to play any more this season, according to manager Craig Counsell on Sept. 30.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he experienced some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Jorge Lopez

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Logan Schafer

RF Domingo Santana

OF Shane Peterson

OF Michael Reed

OF Ryan Braun