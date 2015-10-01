Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH
SAN DIEGO -- Milwaukee’s Taylor Jungman is one win shy of reaching double digits in his rookie season.
But regardless if he becomes the 12th pitcher in Brewers history to do so when facing the San Diego Padres on Thursday, he’s impressed Craig Counsell.
“He’s done very well,” said Counsell, before the Brewers beat the Padres, 5-0, on Tuesday. “He’s stayed away from the home runs and stayed away from the big inning. Although, not as much lately.”
After winning his second straight game on Sept. 3, he hasn’t won since. Still, Counsell has a plus-fastball and a demeanor that bleeds confidence.
“I think he has had a great first season,” Counsel said.
“Taylor has a great presence and he is in control of the game out there. He’s aware of everything that is going on.”
He’ll face the Padres with one game against them under his belt. He beat them on Aug. 5, when allowing two runs and six hits over seven innings.
Overall, opponents are batting .239 off Jungman and he’s turned in 10 quality starts.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won three
NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungman, 9-7, 3.64 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 8-15, 4.38 ERA)
--RHP Jorge Lopez will get the final start of the season for the Brewers. The club is interested to see its young prospect after he won his lone decision. “That was kind of the plan all along,” manager Craig Counsell said of Lopez getting the last start on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. “He’s fine. He’s not a guy we red flag because of innings.”
--RHP Yhonathan Barrios is gaining more confidence of manager Craig Counsell. He proved it on Tuesday night when Barrios, a converted infielder, was heating up in the bullpen and the Brewers took the lead in the sixth inning. But instead of avoiding going to Barrios in that stressful role, Counsell didn’t budge. “We stayed with him and he deserves that,” Counsell said. “He’s a strike-thrower.”
--INF/OF Elian Herrera isn’t expected to play any more this season, according to manager Craig Counsell. He is still idle with a right thigh bruise after a colliding with teammate Shane Peterson on Sept. 19 when going for a pop up. “We want to get him healthy before he leaves,” Counsell said.
--C Jonathan Lucroy was used in a pinch-hitting role on Wednesday, making an out. Since he missed 14 games in mid- to late-September with a concussion, he has started but one game. And that came at first base on Saturday against the St, Louis Cardinals.
--RHP Zach Davies is setting career marks at every turn. After blanking the Padres for seven innings on Wednesday, his scoreless streak has reached 15 innings. His six strikeouts against the Padres was a career high.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had two just great starts. It was Zach doing what he is good at. I think knowing what he can do to be successful at and he pitches his game. It is really a positive sign.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, of RHP Zach Davies, who blanked the Padres for seven innings on Wednesday.
MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT
--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19, and he did not play Sept. 20-30. He isn’t expected to play any more this season, according to manager Craig Counsell on Sept. 30.
--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 27.
--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.
--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he experienced some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.
--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.
RHP Taylor Jungmann
RHP Wily Peralta
RHP Zach Davies
RHP Ariel Pena
RHP Tyler Cravy
RHP Jorge Lopez
RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)
LHP Will Smith
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
LHP Cesar Jimenez
RHP Corey Knebel
RHP Tyler Thornburg
RHP Kyle Lohse
RHP David Goforth
RHP Matt Garza
RHP Tyler Wagner
RHP Yhonathan Barrios
RHP Adrian Houser
Jonathan Lucroy
Martin Maldonado
Nevin Ashley
1B Adam Lind
2B Scooter Gennett
SS Jean Segura
3B Hernan Perez
INF Jason Rogers
INF/OF Elian Herrera
INF Luis Sardinas
INF Yadiel Rivera
LF Khris Davis
CF Logan Schafer
RF Domingo Santana
OF Shane Peterson
OF Michael Reed
OF Ryan Braun