Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- When Craig Counsell took over as the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers on May 4, he sought permission from the San Diego Padres to release Triple-A manager Pat Murphy so that Counsell’s former college coach at Arizona State could join the Brewers coaching staff.

The Padres refused.

And on June 16, it became clear why.

Murphy was promoted from El Paso to become the Padres interim manager after Bud Black was fired.

But Counsell could soon have a second shot at hiring Murphy.

With three games to go in the regular season, Murphy’s status with the Padres is very unclear. Padres general manager A.J. Preller has said Murphy is among the Padres managerial candidates, but has said nothing to indicate Murphy will be the position permanently.

Meanwhile, Murphy has offered no indication that he would remain with the Padres in a lesser position if he is not named the permanent manager. And Counsell, whose Brewers lost a 3-1 decision in San Diego Thursday, is said to still be interested in having Murphy on his Brewer staff.

Speaking of his time as the Padres manager, Murphy said: “I don’t think I got a chance to be me.”

Murphy has a 43-51 record as the Padres manager with three games to go.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-91

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 21-6, 1.82 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Ariel Pena, 2-0, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts in three-plus innings, including a two-run homer to Padres 3B Yangervis Solarte. “Command has been a struggle for me the last month or so,” said Jungmann, who was 1-3 in September with a 7.85 earned run average. “Not necessarily the walks, but falling behind in the counts. If you fall behind in the counts, pretty good hitters are going to take advantage of it and that has been the case the last month or so.” Jungman finished 4-6 on the road this season with a 5.04 ERA.

--2B Scotter Gennett was 2-for-4 Thursday and is hitting .313 (15-for-48) over his last 13 games. He has hit safely in 10 of those games. He is hitting .293 (88-for-300) since being recalled from Triple-A.

--PH Shane Peterson’s homer off Padres RHP Ian Kennedy Thursday was his second of the season and the Brewers fifth pinch-hit homer of 2015.

--RF Michael Reed was 1-for-3 Thursday in his first major league start. Reed is 2-for-4 since being promoted from the minor leagues.

--3B Hernan Perez was 2-for-4 Thursday and is hitting .290 (60-for-207) in his last 77 games. He hit .429 (9-for-21) against the Padres this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Command has been a struggle for me the last month or so. Not necessarily the walks, but falling behind in the counts.” -- Brewers RHP Taylor Jungmann, who was 1-3 in September with a 7.85 ERA after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19 and is not expected to play again this season.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he experienced some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Jorge Lopez

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Logan Schafer

RF Domingo Santana

OF Shane Peterson

OF Michael Reed

OF Ryan Braun