Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- You can add right-hander Ariel Pena to the list of youngsters looking to earn a spot in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 2016 starting rotation.

Pena wrapped up his inaugural major league stint Friday, striking out five over 4 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his overall body of work has left manager Craig Counsell impressed.

“He got big league hitters out and got through lineups twice,” Counsell said. “And tonight, he showed the ability to get strikeouts.”

The 26-year-old came to Milwaukee in July 2012, part of the trade that shipped right-hander Zack Grienke to the Los Angeles Angels and went 17-19 with a 3.82 ERA in 59 appearances (58 starts) in the Brewers’ farm system heading into this season.

In the thin air of Colorado Springs, Pena saw most of his work come from the bullpen and he was 2-2 with a 4.14 ERA in 43 appearances when he was called up in early September.

He’s made six appearances overall and five starts, going exactly five innings in all but Friday’s and held opponents to 14 earned runs in 27 innings of work.

“I think he did a good job,” Counsell said. “Certainly, we have to be aware of him and he’s another option for us.”

Pena will be part of a large group of young pitchers vying for spots. Veteran right-hander Matt Garza will be back for a third season, while home-grown starters Wily Peralta, Jimmy Nelson and Taylor Jungmann appear to have spots locked down with Pena battling right-handers Tyler Thornburg, Tyler Cravy and Tyler Wagner for the fifth and final spot.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-92

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 7-7, 4.09 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Tyler Wagner, 0-1, 11.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ariel Pena made his final start of the 2015 season and was charged with four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out a career-high six -- five of those coming in the first two innings. He took his first career loss but was impressive enough over his first six big league appearances to earn consideration for the 2016 starting rotation, manager Craig Counsell said.

--LF Khris Davis had two hits, including his team-leading 27th home run of the season Friday in Milwaukee’s 6-1 loss to Chicago. Davis has hits in four of his last five games and has hit 21 of his home runs since the All-Star break, the second-most among all National Leaguers during that stretch. Davis has been a beast this season at Miller Park, where’s he’s batting .301 with 13 doubles two triples and 43 RBIs this season.

--2B Scooter Gennett led off with a single against Cubs’ ace Jake Arrieta and is now batting .294 with five home runs and 26 RBIs since he was brought back from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 10. Gennett was sent down to the minors in early after opening the season by batting .159.

--RHP Tyler Wagner will get one more chance to earn his first major league victory this season. He gets the start Saturday against the Cubs at Miller Park. The rookie has made two starts this season including a spot start against the Diamondbacks on May 31 and then again on Sept. 26 when he allowed five runs in four innings of a 5-1 loss at St. Louis. Wagner is one of the organization’s top prospects after going 11-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 25 starts this season for Double-A Biloxi.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good early. The ball was really coming out of his hands good. His fastball had life. It was up and worked really well.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on RHP Ariel Pena after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Elian Herrera (right thigh bruise) was hurt Sept. 19. He is not expected to play again this season.

--OF Ryan Braun (lower back tightness) was shut down for the season Sept. 27.

--RHP Wily Peralta (sore left oblique) was shut down for the season Sept. 23.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson (head contusion) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 22. He left his Sept. 17 start after getting hit in the head with a line drive. He didn’t sustain a concussion, but he experienced some head trauma, causing the team to end his season.

--RHP Michael Blazek (fractured right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 22. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Taylor Jungmann

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Zach Davies

RHP Ariel Pena

RHP Tyler Cravy

RHP Jorge Lopez

BULLPEN:

RHP Francisco Rodriguez (closer)

LHP Will Smith

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Corey Knebel

RHP Tyler Thornburg

RHP Kyle Lohse

RHP David Goforth

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Tyler Wagner

RHP Yhonathan Barrios

RHP Adrian Houser

CATCHERS:

Jonathan Lucroy

Martin Maldonado

Nevin Ashley

INFIELDERS:

1B Adam Lind

2B Scooter Gennett

SS Jean Segura

3B Hernan Perez

INF Jason Rogers

INF/OF Elian Herrera

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Yadiel Rivera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Khris Davis

CF Logan Schafer

RF Domingo Santana

OF Shane Peterson

OF Michael Reed

OF Ryan Braun