Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It was a good week for Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett, who went 7-for-17 (.412) with three home runs and three RBIs through the first six games of the 2016 season.

The hot start carried over from spring training, where Gennett went 14-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games after getting off to a late start because of an injury.

“He’s not being passive,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s still being aggressive, but his ball-strike recognition has been really good. It was good in spring training and it has been really good here.”

Gennett, entering his third full season, credits a more relaxed approach at the plate and being more determined in what kind of pitches he wants to challenge.

”The main thing I worked on in the offseason was just controlling the things I control,“ Gennett said. ”So I’ve been going into the games, getting my work in, and I feel like my approach is going to work.

“The results have been good so far.”

He’s been feeling good in the field, too, and showing the kind of defensive confidence that comes with the benefit of experience.

“Experience helps, there’s no question,” Counsell said. “It helps when you’ve had a situation happen to you before. It kind of builds your library. The clock in your head gets better. You kind of have this four-and-a-half-second clock in your head when the ball comes off the bat. It’s an important clock because it tells you how fast you have to go and how much time you can take. That part of Scooter’s game is improving. It’s really hard to simulate; it just has to happen out there in the field.”

Gennett got a day off Sunday -- a decision Counsell had made prior to the season opener -- against Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

Sitting out against lefties has been common practice for Gennett, a left-handed hitter with a career .124 average in limited exposure against southpaws.

But he opened the season in the lineup against San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner and tagged the veteran ace for a home run, the first of his career against a lefty.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 0-0, 8.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Jeffress earned his third save in as many chances this season, working a perfect ninth inning against the Astros in Milwaukee. Jeffress has appeared in four games and allowed three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings of work, but has not allowed a run.

--3B Aaron Hill went 1-for-4 and recorded his first RBIs of the season Sunday, driving in a pair with a first-inning single against LHP Dallas Keuchel. Hill has been off to a slow start this season with Milwaukee. Through six games, he’s 3-for-20 (.150) at the plate with five strikeouts.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg worked a scoreless inning Sunday and has now made three appearances without allowing a run this season. He’s struck out five during that span while approaching the mid-90s on the radar gun, which manager Craig Counsell thinks is a reflection that Thornburg is healthy and close to regaining the form that made him a dominant reliever in 2014.

--C Martin Maldonado saw his first action of the season Sunday, getting the start in place of Jonathan Lucroy. Maldonado went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout at the plate but was a big factor in the Brewers’ 3-2 victory over Houston by stopping a pair of steal attempts in the early innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve played two good teams here. Two very solid teams. I thought we played a very good home stand.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, referring to the Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants.