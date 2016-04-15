Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The eyes of more than 40,000 fans in Busch Stadium on Thursday, as well as players and coaches from both teams, focused on a leaping Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Braxton in the bottom of the third inning.

Trying to rob St. Louis’ Randal Grichuk of a homer, Braxton reached above the center field wall and got his glove on the ball, but couldn’t complete the play. The ball nestled into the grass above the wall for a two-run homer.

While Braxton hopped around in frustration, no one detected Grichuk passing Brandon Moss just past first base. Not first base umpire John Hirschbeck, not Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell, not even the Brewers’ video crew until it was too late to ask for a review.

The omission of detail meant nothing as to the game’s outcome, as Jaime Garcia permitted one hit in Milwaukee’s 7-0 loss. But it wasn’t a good look for a team that has to pay attention to details if it is to surpass low expectations.

“It’s kind of a lesson to us all that we have to commit a set of eyes to that,” Counsell said. “I do think he missed the call, but in the replay era we have the same type of power that he does.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 2.70 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Wily Peralta struggled with command again Thursday and ate his third loss in as many starts, although he actually lowered his bloated ERA from 10.80 to 10.13 by allowing five runs over five innings. Peralta missed the target by a foot on some pitches, and without fastball accuracy, he simply doesn’t have consistent enough secondary pitches to fake his way through a game.

--RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the start Friday night when Milwaukee opens a weekend series in Pittsburgh. Nelson is coming off a 3-2 win Sunday over Houston in which he gave up a pair of solo homers but shut down the Astros otherwise, fanning nine over six innings and giving up just three hits. He is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA in his career against the Pirates.

--RF Domingo Santana was all that stood between St. Louis LHP Jaime Garcia and his first no-hitter, lacing a two-out single to right field in the sixth for the Brewers’ only hit of the day. Santana grounded to short in his other three at-bats, but he is carving out a spot in the everyday lineup with his ability to blast homers while reaching base consistently via walks.

--3B Aaron Hill’s early-season slump continued as he went 0-for-3 against Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, dropping his average to .111 in 27 at-bats. If Milwaukee is to exceed modest expectations this year, guys such as Hill must provide protection for Ryan Braun and Jonathan Lucroy in the order’s middle. Hill is bound to start hitting at some point, but his lack of production is hurting an offense currently averaging only 3.1 runs per game.

--CF Keon Broxton got a start Thursday and fanned in all three at-bats, continuing a trend that is probably preventing him from earning more playing time. Broxton is 0-for-14 this year with 10 strikeouts. The Brewers would like to play him more often because he is good defensively and offers a speed element they don’t have much of in their lineup, but as the old saying goes, you can’t steal first base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The thing they talked about was just the movement on every pitch. He had plus, plus, plus late movement.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, on the comments of his hitters regarding Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia, who fired a one-hitter Thursday in St. Louis’ 7-0 win.