Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers fared better than some expected early this season, playing to an even-.500 record of 5-5 after 10 games. But make no mistake, this is still a rebuilding team.

Milwaukee dropped its last two games in Pittsburgh and was outscored by 11 runs over the two games. When the Brewers lose this year, they lose big.

They aren’t the worst team in baseball record-wise, but their minus-29 run differential ranks last in the majors. Manager Craig Counsell has an idea why the losses come by such wide margins.

“To me that’s starting pitching,” Counsell said. “Our starter’s got to give us a chance.”

The starting pitching faltered against Pittsburgh again Sunday, and it resulted in a 9-3 loss as the Pirates ousted starter Zach Davies after 2 1/3 innings.

Moving forward, Counsell wants to see his starting pitchers pick up the slack to help out a bullpen that is becoming overtaxed.

“If you’re going to count on five or six innings from your bullpen you’re going to wear those guys out,” Counsell said. “Our starters got to do their job.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Davies made his 2016 debut and allowed six runs -- five earned -- in 2 1/3 innings. Davies struggled with his command and manager Craig Counsell noticed when Davies issued a leadoff walk in the second inning. “I don’t think he was crisp with his fastball command today,” Counsell said. “The four-pitch to lead off the second, that’s not characteristic of Zach.”

--OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis started in center field Sunday and went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Nieuwenhuis replaced Ryan Braun in the starting lineup and delivered the Brewers’ biggest of hit of the day, a two-run single with the bases loaded to draw Milwaukee within 6-3 in the third.

--LHP Chris Capuano pitched two innings in relief Sunday and allowed a run, three hits and three walks. He served up Andrew McCutchen’s solo home run in the fifth and has yielded a run in three of his five appearances so far in 2016.

--2B Scooter Gennett went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday to extend his hitless streak to five games. Gennett is 0-for-16 in those five games and his batting average plummeted from .409 to .237.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “But we’ve got to give them three outs and it’s always going to be a struggle for the pitcher when you ask him to get four outs.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell, after the Pirates capitalized on Milwaukee’s defensive miscues to score five runs Sunday.

