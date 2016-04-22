Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Brewers’ roster started to take shape over the final week or so of spring training, manager Craig Counsell was asked every day who he thought would emerge as his team’s every day center fielder.

Every time Counsell was asked, though, he made it known that there likely wouldn’t be an everyday center fielder. Instead, Counsell planned to mix and match on a day-by-day basis.

And true to his word, that’s been the case so far this season. Counsell has used three players in center in 2016; rookie Keon Broxton, Ramon Flores and Kirk Nieuwenhuis. Broxton, who was off to a miserable start, was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier in the week and Thursday, Milwaukee dipped into its system and brought up another option in Alex Presley.

The 30-year-old was batting .344 in the minor leagues but was on the bench Thursday behind Flores.

“There’s going to be shared at-bats in center field,” Counsell said. “I’ll state it again. You’d like somebody to kind of jump up with it, but most likely, we’re going to share the at-bats out there.”

Presley has played parts of six major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros, posting a .259 batting average with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 80 RBIs in 329 career games.

He signed a minor league free agent deal with Milwaukee over the winter and looked good in spring training, batting .289 with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a .556 slugging percentage in 24 games, but was the last position player cut and chose to accept an assignment to Colorado Springs, knowing there was a good chance he’d return.

“I was happy that it worked out to where I stayed with the Brewers,” Presley said. “I knew there were opportunities here in the future if I played well, which I did in the short stint I was there. Things worked out. You could kind of see where something could shake out the rest of the year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 0-2, 5.68 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 0-1, 19.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Alex Presley joined the Brewers on Thursday morning after his contract was purchased late Wednesday night from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .344 to start the season. Presley hit .289 in spring training with three home runs, 11 RBIs and a .556 slugging percentage in 24 games, but he was the last position player cut. Manager Craig Counsell said Presley would share time in center with Kirk Nieuwenhuis and Ramon Flores.

--LF Ryan Braun hit an RBI double in the first inning Thursday against the Twins, giving him at least one hit in five of his past six games. Despite finishing the day 1-for-4, Braun is still off to a good start. He is batting .333 on the year and is 7-for-13 in his past four games.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to six games. Lucroy is 6-for-18 during the streak and has at least one hit in 13 of the 15 games he has played this season.

--RHP Taylor Jungmann’s early-season struggles continued Thursday when he lasted just four innings in an 8-1 loss to Minnesota. Jungmann allowed only three runs on four hits but walked a career-high six batters. As a rookie last season, Jungmann started out 9-5 with a 2.42 ERA but went 0-3 with a 9.53 ERA over his final five starts. His problems continued in spring training, when he went 1-3 with a 5.71 ERA in five exhibition starts. He has made three starts this season, all losses, while allowing 16 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings.

--RHP Zack Jones (sore right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Alex Presley. The timetable for Jones’ return was unknown.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a little disappointing. I thought I’d step forward a little bit, but I ended up stepping back. When you’re working on your mechanics, you’re going to have days like this.” -- RHP Taylor Jungmann, who gave up three runs in four innings Thursday during the Brewers’ 8-1 loss to the Twins.