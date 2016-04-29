Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ryan Braun loves to play against the Chicago Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder had a customary hostile reception when he stepped to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s series opener against the Cubs.

Braun also had his typical response -- a two-run double that cut the Brewers deficit to 4-3 -- which ended up the final margin.

The Cubs figured out Braun on Thursday as he went 0-for-4 while reaching base once with a walk in the finale of an abbreviated two-game series. A Wednesday game was postponed by inclement weather.

Still it’s been a good run so far for Braun, hitting .352 with five homers and 17 RBIs.

“His production’s been really good and we want to keep him there,” manager Craig Counsell said of Braun. “He’s off to as good a start as he’s ever had, so just trying to keep him there, keep him in a good place.”

He’s traditionally been quite productive against Chicago.

The 32-year-old veteran has 23 home runs against the Cubs since 2007, trailing only Albert Pujols (30) and Joey Votto (24) in the same span.

Braun also has 94 RBIs against the Cubs -- the most in the majors since 2007 -- and is a .340 hitter in 123 games against Chicago.

The vociferous reaction to Braun among Cubs fans stems in part from his 65-game suspension in 2013 after admitting use of performance enhancing drugs.

He returned in 2014 and had career-low production the following two seasons, but appears to have put all that behind him this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 0-1, 5.12 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Zach Davies, 0-2, 9.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taylor Jungmann fell to 0-4 after five starts, pitching only 3 2/3 innings Thursday. He allowed five earned runs and six hits, walked three, struck out two and hit two batters. “When I‘m struggling I tend to search instead of just compete,” Jungmann said. “I think I still haven’t gotten past that; I think I still have to get to that point. Right now I‘m a little timid, for whatever reason. That’s never been me. But it’s obvious when you watch the game.”

--2B Scooter Gennett was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right oblique tightness Thursday, retroactive to April 25. Gennett was batting .258 through 18 games with four home runs, five RBIs and 10 walks.

--INF Hernan Perez was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday after the Brewers purchased his contract. Perez played in 90 games with the Brewers last year, batting .270.

--RHP Matt Garza was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for INF Hernan Perez on the 40-man roster. Garza has been on disabled list since the start of the season with a right lat strain. In 2015, he was 6-14 with a 5.63 ERA in 26 games.

--SS Jonathan Villar went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Thursday as he tied career highs with three hits and three steals.

--RHP Zach Davies (0-2, 9.72 ERA) was originally scheduled to start Thursday but moved back a day with Wednesday’s rainout. He’ll take the mound Friday against Miami LHP Adam Conley (0-1, 5.12 ERA) as Milwaukee opens a six-game homestand. Davies makes his third start of the season after being recalled on April 17 from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He earned a win in his only career start against the Marlins on Sept. 7, 2015 -- a 9-1 Brewers victory.

