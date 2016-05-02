Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After an encouraging start to the season, the Milwaukee Brewers have started to look much more like the rebuilding group of unproven youngsters most outside observers picked to finish last in the National League Central.

The crux of the Brewers’ problems remains a wholly ineffective starting rotation. Right-hander Wily Peralta, shelled in a short, Opening Day start and struggling ever since, showed improvement Sunday, but couldn’t capitalize on a 10-run lead and gave up 13 hits and a walk with no strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings of work.

Short starts have been all too common from Milwaukee’s rotation, which ranks among the worst in the National League in every major category and has just one quality start since April 15.

“We have to pitch better,” Counsell said.

Matt Garza’s shoulder injury led to the Brewers opening the season with a four-man rotation. Zach Davies was brought up from Triple-A Colorado Springs when the team finally needed a fifth starter and he, too, has struggled.

Right-hander Taylor Jungmann was sent down last week after stringing together four short starts and Milwaukee will now hand the ball to right-hander Junior Gurrera.

But Counsell warns that there won’t be many more changes to come; at some point, his guys will have to start producing.

“We have to stay the course,” Counsell said. “There isn’t an unlimited supply of starting pitchers out there. These are our guys. They need to pitch better, they will pitch better. We certainly have to get going.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 3-0, 3.86 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 3-2, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Carter was hitless in his previous 13 at-bats coming into Sunday, but snapped that drought with hit a pair of home runs and a double in Milwaukee’s 14-5 victory over Miami. Six of Carter’s team-leading seven home runs this season have come at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

--RF Ryan Braun was named Milwaukee’s player of the month for April then kept right on going to start May, collecting three hits and a pair of RBIs with two runs scored Sunday against Miami. Braun has reached base in his last 12 games and improved his average to .379 (22-for-58) against right-handed pitchers this season.

--RHP Junior Gurrera will join the Brewers Tuesday and start against the Angels, manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday. Gurrera made four starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA. He takes the place of RHP Taylor Jungmann, who was demoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs last week. An official roster move will be made prior to the game Tuesday.

--RHP Wily Peralta earned his second victory of the season despite allowing six runs -- five earned -- on 13 hits and lasting just 5 2/3 innings of work. Peralta went 0-3 with a 10.14 ERA in his first three starts but is 1-0 with 5.40 ERA in his last three outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games for us. We got innings going and we kept them going with good at-bats.” -- Manager Craig Counsell, after the Brewers combined for a season-high 18 hits and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 14-5 victory over Miami.

