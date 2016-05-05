Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun was back in the Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup Wednesday afternoon after sitting out the night before because of some nagging aches and pains.

Days off have been commonplace for Braun over the last few seasons as a balky thumb and sore back limited him to just 275 of the Brewers’ 334 games following his season-ending suspension for PED use in 2013.

This, year, though, the Brewers’ veteran left fielder has been a mainstay in Craig Counsell’s lineup. Of Milwaukee’s 27 games this season, Braun has started 24 and appeared as a pinch-hitter in one more.

And he is no worse for the wear either, leading the team with a .374 average with five home runs and 22 RBIs. Not bad for a 31-year-old coming off off-season back surgery.

“I hope he has back surgery every winter if this is the result,” Counsell joked. “Certainly, his back is not limiting him on the field. That has been very encouraging for us. Now, do we have to monitor volume of playing time? Yeah, that’s the smart thing to do.”

Braun left the Brewers’ victory Monday after eight innings with what was described as “general soreness” but is feeling good and is looking more and more like the player that terrorized National League pitching from 2007-2012.

“I feel pretty good. I knew early in the season I‘m going to have to take an occasional day off. I’ve only had one game off; the other game I pinch-hit. I know that I’ll have to take an occasional day off until it warms up, as I continue to build volume on the back.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 1-3, 5.55 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 0-3, 13.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Braun returned to the Brewers lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Braun sat out Tuesday night due to “general soreness,” according to manager Craig Counsell. He’s appeared in all but three of Milwaukee’s 27 games this season.

--OF Domingo Santana was scratched for the second time in three games because of tightness in his right shoulder. Santana was pulled from the lineup just before Monday’s game against the Angels but returned Tuesday and went 0-for-4. Manager Craig Counsell said at the time he didn’t expect the injury to be a long-term thing but when Santiago still felt sore Wednesday, Counsell opted to sit him instead.

--RHP Zach Davies earned his first quality start this season Tuesday, holding the Angels to two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings of work. Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Davies had gone 0-3 in three starts 13 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings of work while opponents posted a .411 batting average against him.

--INF Hernan Perez hit his second home run of the season Wednesday, capping off a two-hit day against the Angels. Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs April 28, Perez was 3-for-9 at the plate.

--RHP Tyler Thornburg allowed a season-high four earned runs on three hits -- including a home run by Angels OF Mike Trout -- but remains entrenched as the Brewers’ set-up man. Thornburg has appeared in 11 games this season and has not allowed a run in 11 of those appearances while striking out 16 in 11 2/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I had a lot of options there; I threw the fastball by him a couple times. I just made a bad pitch.” -- RHP Tyler Thornburg, who tried to bounce an 0-2 curveball in the dirt against Angels CF Mike Trout, but the Los Angeles slugger belted a homer, sparking a four-run inning that rallied the Angels to a 7-3 victory over Milwaukee Wednesday.

