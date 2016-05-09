Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- One might question the reasoning behind having 34-year old Aaron Hill on the roster of a team like the Milwaukee Brewers in the middle of a rebuilding process. But, manager Craig Counsell says there’s a balance between productivity and the impact of Hill’s veteran presence in the clubhouse.

“It’s not as simple as putting nine 23-year-olds out there,” Counsell said.

It’s one thing to teach and influence the younger players on the ballclub and quite another to be a productive major league player. As of right now, Hill’s doing both.

On Saturday night, Hill homered in three straight at-bats including a grand slam which sparked a seven-run tenth inning in a 13-7 victory over the Reds.

Hill is on an eight-game hitting streak and went 7-for-14 in the Cincinnati series with three homers and eight RBIs.

“No. 1 is your ability play,” Counsell said. “The other stuff is secondary. He’s playing because he can play. If you’re going to put veteran players on your team, (leadership) is what you expect from guys like Aaron. And we’re getting it.”

Hill, who went 1-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale at Cincinnati, was acquired from the Diamondbacks in the five-player trade involving Jean Segura in January. He’s been working closely with hitting coach Darnell Coles to refine his swing.

“We’ve been happy with the at-bats even though the results haven’t been there,” Hill said. “It was more getting the feel back. If the swing’s there, it’ll happen.”

It happened for Hill on Saturday night when he hit three homers in a game for the first time in his career, including his second-career grand slam.

“For me, I‘m just trying to simplify things, see the ball up and put a good swing on it,” he said.

Hill had some prolific years, particularly with the Blue Jays when he combined to hit 62 homers and drive in 176 runs in 2009 and 2010.

At age 31, Hill hit 26 homers with 85 RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

“When you’ve been around a lot and these guys are asking questions, that’s what’s fun,” Hill said. “These guys are willing to learn and trying to get better, it really helps everyone.”

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-3, 7.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 3-2, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Scooter Gennett will travel with the team to Miami and is expected to begin a minor league rehabilitation stint on Tuesday. He’s on the disabled list with a strained oblique but has been taking batting practice.

--LF Ryan Braun continued his assault on Cincinnati Reds pitching, particularly at Great American Ball Park where he hit his 20th career homer on Sunday, tying him with Albert Pujols for second-most by a Reds opponent in the ballpark which opened in 2003. Braun also extended his hitting streak to eight games.

--RHP Junior Guerra got stronger in the latter innings of Sunday’s outing, striking out the final three batters he faced in the sixth inning. “He pitched well,” said manager Craig Counsell. “Three hitters got his fastball. He made some mistakes with his fastball but did a nice job in the fifth and sixth.” Guerra tied a career high with six innings pitched and had a career-high six strikeouts.

--C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-4 on Sunday with a double, homer and two RBIs. His go-ahead solo homer in the eighth off Ross Ohlendorf was the eventual game-winning run in a 5-4 win. “I got a changeup from Ohlendorf that kind of hung there, up in the zone, and I was able to barrel it up,” Lucroy said. “I‘m just trying to have good ABs. Just trying to hit the ball hard. I had a couple hits go my way today.” Lucroy has homered in back to back games for the third time in his career.

--RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs following Sunday’s game to make room for RHP Wily Peralta who’ll be activated from the paternity list on Monday to start against the Marlins. Goforth had appeared in three games allowing two earned runs in four innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got down those last two games early, but the offense kept battling back.” -- Brewers manager Craig Counsell.