Milwaukee Brewers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Milwaukee Brewers lived by speed and died by speed.

After stealing four bases in the first four innings on Tuesday night in a 10-2 win over the Miami Marlins, the Brewers ran themselves out of a big inning in a 3-2 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Jonathan Villar, who had two steals on Tuesday, made the third out of the seventh inning on Wednesday. The Brewers had already scored two runs in the inning, and Villar tried to advance from first to third on a single to center.

That put the capper on a 3-4 road trip. The Brewers have yet to win a road series this year (0-4-2), but the good news is that Milwaukee is headed home.

The Brewers start a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday and then the mighty Chicago Cubs come to town for three games.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell wasn’t very upset with Villar, and the reason is simple. He wants his team to be aggressive on the bases.

Most nights, Counsell feels, that will win games.

And even on the key play in Wednesday’s game, the throw from center fielder Marcell Ozuna that gunned down Villar nearly hit him before it arrived safely in the glove of third baseman Martin Prado.

As Villar said, “If that ball is a little to the side, I‘m safe.”

In other words, the Brewers (14-20) can’t afford to play scared. If they have any chance of competing for a wild-card spot this year -- which is remote -- they have to play smart, hard and aggressive baseball.

MLB Team Report - Milwaukee Brewers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 1-5, 3.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 4-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson (1-5) took the loss on Wednesday against Miami, allowing three hits, one walk and three runs in six innings. Anderson retired the first 10 batters he faced, but he got beat on a two-run homer by Justin Bour. Anderson threw him an 80 mph changeup.

--LF Ryan Braun extended his hit streak to 11 games. He went 3-for-4 with one RBI. He is batting .380 with a team-high 27 RBIs.

--2B Aaron Hill had his 10-game hit streak snapped. He went 0-for-4. In his last chance to extend his streak, he lined out to first base in the eighth inning.

--RF Domingo Santana (shoulder soreness) made his first start since May 3 and went 1-for-3 with a walk. The Brewers used him as their leadoff batter.

--2B Scooter Gennett (oblique tightness), who has been on the disabled list since April 28, began a rehab assignment at Class A Brevard County on Tuesday. He is expected to join the Brewers on Thursday when they open a seven-game homestand with a series against the San Diego Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got (Christian) Yelich out on that pitch in the first inning. I tried to do the same thing with (1B Justin) Bour, but I left it up. Game of inches, right?” -- RHP Chase Anderson, after allowing a two-run homer to 1B Justin Bour in a loss to Miami Wednesday.